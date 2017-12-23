dog crib
Church of England

Cathedral crib competition: the best, worst, coolest and naffest

This Doggy Nativity isn’t in an actual cathedral crib, but perhaps it ought to be. It is reproduced here not only because it is the best crib in the whole wide world, but because it’s strangely quite moving…

In a world where the significance of the the birth of the baby Jesus sometimes seems quite remote (to say the least), if not buried beneath mountains of tinsel and smothered by tons of turkey, there is a vast and noble congregation in England which cares more about dogs than people. That isn’t a judgment of rebuke, but a relational reality: dogs are kind, affectionate, fun, compassionate, more faithful and loving than most people. The bond between a man and his canine best friend is often very special and profound. A dog is family, sometimes a person’s only family, and can even be a life-saver, as Channel 4 News explained earlier this week in their report ‘How four-legged friends benefit the homeless‘. You think that’s barking?

Well, just look at that little bundle of puppiness in the manger. Isn’t it just bless? Now take a moment to reflect on the fact that he is going to suffer terribly and die for you.

😢

This is a guest post by Church of England ordinand Fergus Butler-Gallie (and first appeared in his Twitter feed):

Christmas is a time of year where normal standards of aesthetics go out the window. I’m very pleased to report that England’s Cathedrals have not disappointed in this regard when constructing their Nativity scenes:

canterbury crib

Canterbury, for instance, appears to have raided the ‘disused mannequin’ bin round the back of a local history museum in order to construct theirs.

salisbury cathedral crib

 

 

 

 

 

Salisbury appears to have accidentally left up its Halloween decorations.

lichfield cathedral crib

 

 

 

 

 

Lichfield have decided to contextualise the Holy Family with a ‘Hipster Loft Space’ vibe.

 

 

 

 

 

It’s all gone a bit Airfix down in Winchester.

st albans cathedral crib

 

 

 

 

 

St Albans’ decision to knit their crib scene has led to a very unrealistic representation of the typical physique of the population of the Bethlehem area in the First Century AD.

st pauls crib

F9A04B

 

 

 

 

 

At St Paul’s, a masterpiece of Western art that transformed religious aesthetics for years to come is rather embarrassingly paired with some tatty old painting by a Victorian bloke.

hereford cathedral crib

 

 

 

 

Diocesan budget cuts mean Hereford have axed most of the supporting players and opted to replace the star with some sort of skeletal death wing.

lincoln cathedral crib

 

 

 

 

 

Someone should probably tell Lincoln Cathedral that the nativity of Jesus didn’t take place during the eruption of Vesuvius.

coventry cathedral crib

 

 

 

 

Coventry’s crib appears to be doubling up as a jumble sale, but where the only people donating clothing have been Saharan Tribal Warlords.

liverpool cathedral crib

BGTD1A

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool Cathedral’s nativity scene looks like the storyboard for a BBC costume drama c.1976, but acted exclusively by mannequins from BHS.

gloucester cathedral crib

 

 

 

 

Part Alice in Wonderland, part Pan’s Labyrinth – I’ll have some of whatever Gloucester Cathedral’s crib sub-committee have been smoking.

leicester cathedral crib

 

 

 

Scene, Leicester Cathedral, 30th November:
“Have we missed anything in our prep for Advent?”
“Tree, carol sheets, calendars. All seems ok.”
“What about the Crib?”
“Balls. Get to Poundland sharpish, I’ll rifle through lost property. How hard can it be?”
“Right you are, Mr Dean.”

christ church oxford crib

 

Christchurch Cathedral, Oxford:
“Are you sure that’s what the Dean said?”
“Absolutely.”
“He was born under a table?”
“Yeah, something like that anyway. It’ll be fine.”

sheffield cathedral crib

 

 

 

Sheffield Cathedral have opted for a more permanent installation – one where St Joseph is the man from the Fisherman’s Friend packet and Baby Jesus is a Coke can.

 

 

 

That’s your lot folks – why not go and visit a cathedral or your local church this Christmas (because if you think these are corkers, the average parish’s is even better) and see them for yourself. Chances are you’ll find the real thing there, too.

  • Ray Sunshine

    I’ll stick with the dogs, please, Your Grace, if you don’t mind. The future Rev’d Butler-Gallie is to be congratulated on his keen collector’s eye, but after all, these are really only Nativity scenes for dummies.

  • I have a sudden urge to be thankful I am a crib-less Presbyterian.

  • David

    Hmm words almost fail me.
    As reverence has clearly been abandoned here, I’ll spot the most friendly and sincere one.
    Without hesitation, having a soft spot for canines, my vote falls for the eagerness of the doggy scene.
    But I note that The Rotundies of St Albans spell out the perils of Christmas gluttony – be warned !

  • len

    The dogs seem to have a natural enthusiasm for the event. Especially love the one at the back, a Lab or golden retriever?

  • Anton

    I’ve seen a depiction of a crib in which a lamb was dressed up in the manger as a baby. That was more biblical.

  • Anton

    You couldn’t do this with cats. They’re a lot more sensible.

    • carl jacobs

      You couldn’t do this with cats because cats are evil and no one would buy the representation.

      • Anton

        But they don’t need taking for a ‘walk’ (we all know what that really means) when it’s raining…

        • carl jacobs

          You will notice there aren’t any “police cats”. That is not an accident.

          Person in Distress: “Help! … Help! Help!”

          PC Tabby: “But the ground is wet…”

  • Father David

    The dog in the manger

  • Inspector General

    Strewth! Sheffield have our Christ stuffed in an 8 inch shell casing…

    “Gun Crew. Prepare to fire on command!”

    • Please don’t say such things around Carl, Inspector!

      • carl jacobs

        Ummm … wut?

        I’m missing something here. My immediate thought was to remember HMS Sheffield from the Falklands War and not the HMS Sheffield that hunted the Bismarck. That’s pretty much it as a reaction.

        • dannybhoy

          Well,
          For you that’s pretty extreme Carl..

        • Anton

          Have you read Admiral Woodward’s Falklands memoir !100 Days”? That’s by far the best book on the conflict I’ve read, although it is light on the land campaign.

          A big thanks to President Reagan for ignoring Jeane Kirkpatrick in 1982.

    • Chefofsinners

      Your local, Gloucester, appears to have a Blackamoor involved. Presumably a gift from Princess Michael of Kent.

      • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

        The fuss over that brooch! Utterly ridiculous!!!!!!!!!!!!!

        • dannybhoy

          The lady was making a none too subtle point..

  • Proof the Church has lost its way. They’re all ghastly, almost mocking Christ.

  • Manfarang

    The golden Labrador needs a tefillin.

  • pobjoy

    While lambs and puppies have appropriate emotional pull (as at the Passover in Egypt), in Beth-lechem Ephrathah, Plenteous House of Bread, an alternative ‘baby’ in a manger might be a loaf of bread. After all, Jesus did say that he was the bread of life, sine qua non vita.

    “Okay,” I hear you mutter, “but does that not make humanity like unto horse and mule, that have no understanding?” Yes, I take the point, but is not contrition the beginning of wisdom, and do the two millennia since Jesus lived not justify to some extent this appraisal of human sentience in the estimation of heaven?

  • Cressida de Nova

    LOL…Sorry but I think these dogs are hilarious. It looks like something that sweet children would conjure up at play.

  • Norman Yardy

    Well! Dog is an anagram of God but that’s as far as one should go.
    Are your two dogs in there your Grace?

    • Chefofsinners

      There are certainly a pair of cockapoos involved, but that could be said for almost any Church.

    • dannybhoy

      Rearrange ‘cats’ and you get ‘stca’.
      I’m sure there should be something deeply significant about that..

      • Ray Sunshine

        Rearrage Dannybhoy and you get Bonny D. Hay.
        Happy Christmas, Bonny! Oops, Danny!

    • Anton

      I’ll go a bit further by quoting a fine message I saw outside one church: “God is not just for Christmas”.

  • Inspector General

    The Inspector is going out. London Zoo have invited him to attend an impromptu barbeque they’re holding today….

    • Ray Sunshine

      The reports I saw said no animals were injured. I hope they’re right.

      • Anton

        Unfortunately an aardvark called Misha definitely copped it. Four meerkats are missing and one may hope that they are alive and well and have a grand time Christmas shopping before they are recaptured.

    • Jilly

      Not funny.
      A much loved Aardvark perished in the fire, meerkats unaccounted for.
      They may be ‘just animals’ but nothing amusing about a horrible death, trapped in a fire.

  • dannybhoy

    I’m afraid that first photo is wrongly titled Mrs. Proudie.
    It’s actually a picture of the St. Bernard’s Canine Choristers, after they had rescued a visiting gender fluid Anglican bishop of the Mbenga peoples, who whilst performing a baptism, accidentally fell into the font.
    After a brisk rubdown the modest pooches agreed to a photo shoot…

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      Not my post, dear danny…

      • dannybhoy

        Ah..
        Apologies.
        Force of habit..

  • Chefofsinners

    Remember, people, a dog is not just for Christmas. If you do soup, rissoles and a curry you can make it last a whole week.

  • Chefofsinners

    Caption for the picture at top of page:

    A dog’s Brexit. English bulldogs finally get their towels down before the German Shepherds arrive.

  • Albert

    Someone should probably tell Lincoln Cathedral that the nativity of Jesus didn’t take place during the eruption of Vesuvius.

    Superb!

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      Masterly!

  • Father David

    I think I preferred Greggs sausage roll in a manger rather than these hot dogs!

    • David

      Ho ho ho !
      We are in the Christmas spirit now aren’t we !

  • magnolia

    My dog likes your nativity, and gave it a thoughtful look and a contented snort, then went to sleep for the rest of them, so the dogs have it!

    Maybe the other cathedrals did a bit better, and to be fair Winchester and Oxford aren’t too bad.

    Spot on with Vesuvius.

    As for the virtues of dogs, particularly the larger and more noble breeds, Byron observed accurately (in this respect) and had it very right, as can be seen by visitors to Newstead where the following can be seen:

    “Near this Spot
    are deposited the Remains of one
    who possessed Beauty without Vanity,
    Strength without Insolence,
    Courage without Ferocity,
    and all the virtues of Man without his Vices.

    This praise, which would be unmeaning Flattery
    if inscribed over human Ashes,
    is but a just tribute to the Memory of
    Boatswain, a Dog
    who was born in Newfoundland May 1803
    and died at Newstead Nov. 18th, 1808”

  • Anna055

    How on earth did the shepherds not bite Mary and Joseph? I’m impressed!

  • Chefofsinners

    The Archbishop of Yorkie, the Most Rev John Scoobydoo, issued the following Christmas blessing:

    May the joy of the Airedales, the eagerness of the German Shepherds, the perseverance of the Weimaraner, the obedience of Joseph and Muttley and the pooch of the Christ-child be yours this Christmas. Amen.

    • magnolia

      Let’s hope we get the pointers in through the labradors this Christmas, pack them in to the poodles, that they be setters and not dash out like greyhounds, and that they hear the good newfies, and not think the tail is all a cockapoo story.