An illicit blessing ceremony for the transgendered

Goodness! A copy of the proposed ‘New Revised-Revised Post-Synodical Common Purpose Bible’ was delivered by courier yesterday for my Lord the Bishop to peruse before it is presented to Parliament for formal approval. The first chapter, ‘Gendercis’, tells you all you need to know, though if doubt remains the following words, “In the beginning was the Person and the Person was without form, and therefore without Gender”, will confirm all fears. As for ‘Duoanatomy’… well what can one say? My Lord threw it onto the fire, which was entirely appropriate considering where the authors of such nonsense will end up.

However, at the small parish of St. Pederast-in-the-Shrubbery on the outskirts of Barchester, we learn that the incumbent, Rev’d Dr. Hardfast-Throbbing, has taken it upon himself to perform a blessing ceremony for those who go a-transgendering, which will no doubt see him before the Court of Arches ‘ere long. According to Mr. Slope (who went to spy) the ‘blessee’ enters the porch of the church dressed in the attire of the gender they wish to shed, whilst the choir sing the anthem, ‘O have I rendered my garments and donned those more appropriate to how I’m feeling at the moment’, (arr. Elton John, 2017). An acolyte then clothes the blessee as they so desire and leads them before the altar, pausing a moment to bow before the statue of Father Tiresias. The celebrant then says:

“That which thou once was, is no longer. That which thou sleekest is granted unto thee. Yea, the first cut is the deepest, but no pain no gain, innit” (Alternative Service Z, Book of Common Purpose).

The blessee then genuflects, wipes themselves with a tissue, and declares which gender they intend to be for the year ahead.

“Let those that hate be hated in turn. Yea verily I say unto you, mock not the Lord’s transgendered, spurn them not, lest a twitterstorm of dung fall upon thee. For the Self-Righteous hath seized the moral high ground, from whence they spit down upon unbelievers and denounce their hate-think. Let us bend over backwards to embrace diversity as the light shines forth out of us.”

The choir then sing, ‘O Jeremy, Jeremy Corbyn’ to the tune of Crimond.

The celebrant then declares, in the name of the Church, that the Mystery of Glorious Transgenderisation has occurred, and the congregation, having rended their own garments in an act of unity, all embrace whilst the churchwardens stand by with buckets of water in case passions become enflamed.

We live in strange times.

The Prime Minister is personally supportive of such goings-on but declares it is a matter for the Church as a whole to adopt them or not. My Lord the Bishop thinks (and I agree with him) this has no place in his diocese and has decided to defrock the errant incumbent forthwith. The Archdeacon has offered to do the unfrocking himself, provided he can wear a pair of marigold dipped in Swarfega.

Mr. Harding is currently dealing with rumblings at Hiram’s Hospital. The old gentlemen discovered how much the Bolshevik Broadcasting Company pay their electric magic lantern performers and so the disquiet about emoluments – chronicled so well by Mr. Trollope in his most excellent book – has resurfaced. I am not altogether surprised. The news that Mr. Vine is paid thousands of pounds to be a hand-waving gibbering idiot, or that Mr. Lineker has amassed a fortune for describing football games (aka the blindingly obvious), is frankly an obscenity. One admits that once upon a time, bishops were paid huge sums even when they never set foot in their dioceses, but since the publication of the ‘Extraordinary Black Book’ in 1831 such ecclesiastical excesses have been curtailed by Parliament. I am in favour of such economy and frugality: Anglican bishops are not Roman princes and should cut their cloth accordingly, with any surplus revenue spent to alleviate the poor. I believe Mr. Lineker is a socialist, which explains a lot. He alleviates nothing.

I read in The Jupiter that First Lady Melania Trumpetski caused shrieking and wailing amongst the Parisian demi-Globalmondaine by requesting a visit to Notre Dame Cathedral instead of the now customary mosque. Accusations of Islamophobia were quick off the starting blocks, but this is of course nonsense. The First Lady is a devout Roman Catholic, and Notre Dame is a jewel of medieval architecture as well as a symbol of France. Alas, the fabric is in a ruinous state as the French government have neglected to provide proper funding for restoration work. Perhaps it will be tarted up for the new emperor’s coronation. After all, he married one of the gargoyles.

Eh bien, mes amis, like Madame Defage I have my knitting to finish. I promised to provide Mr. Slope with a new pair of combinations: these will be sans flap, in an effort to curtail his nocturnal activities. After that there is Evensong, at which we get to hear Mr. Harding’s new setting for the Malleus Maleficarum, dedicated to Anna Soubry. I shall give a full report anon. Until then, as the Pandora’s Box of neo-liberalism spews forth the gremlins of diversity and the fly-swatter of common sense is prohibited as a far-right hate-weapon, I bid you adieu.

  • Chefofsinners

    Masterful, Mrs Proudie. The guffaws still echo around my cell.
    No doubt the books of Gendercis and Duoanatomy will be swiftly followed by Exodus.

    • betteroffoutofit

      “swiftly followed by Exodus.” I fear NoExitus” may be closer the mark. Last time I checked Wikipedia on “Moses”, btw, they claimed present-day scholarly consensus to be that Moses never existed and that there’s no evidence for Exodus (I can only presume: “Round the decay/ Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare,/The lone and level sands stretch far away”). ‘Look on Ozymoderns’ works, and despair’ (pace PBShelley).

      • Chefofsinners

        Hmm
        No evidence for the Exodus except of course the book of Exodus. And the odd psalm. And the existence of the Jewish people. These would be the scholars who have consistently insisted that nothing in the bible ever existed but have been repeatedly proved wrong by archaeology.

  • michaelkx

    I can only eco Chefofsiners Madam, Masterful , and true. I bet you are a list somewhere in the offices of pink news, and the office of the thought police. Like myself.

  • bluedog

    ‘After all, he married one of the gargoyles.’

    Ouch! But then one old man thought she looked in great shape and declared her ‘beautiful’. What a diplomat!

    • Linus

      What’s really interesting about the old termagant’s remark is double standard it reveals on this blog.

      If I make a personal remark about someone, I get shouted down for “ad hominem” argument.

      If the old slapper pretending to be a Trollopian anti-heroine does it, she’s a defender of the faith.

      One of the best things about this blog is the way it mercilessly exposes Christians for who they really are. What better advertisement for secularism could there be?

      • Inspector General

        You’ve been ingesting bacteria normally found in the lower bowel again, haven’t you…

        • Linus

          Ingesting you?

          Now wouldn’t that be suicidal behaviour?

          Is there a more poisonous substance known to man? I doubt it.

      • Royinsouthwest

        Mrs Proudie is joking. What are you doing? You don’t have to like her jokes if you don’t want to.

        • Linus

          La Proudie’s plagiaristic humour is deeply unfunny, but whether I like it or not makes no difference to its evil intent.

      • bluedog

        ‘What better advertisement for secularism could there be?’

        Your comment proves that at least one secularist doesn’t understand what is meant by ‘ad hominem’. Which probably explains why secularists everywhere try to shut down freedom of speech with carefully crafted blasphemy laws. Can’t have the competition of ideas when yours are indefensible, can we?

      • Anton

        When His Grace offers you a weekly column then you will have carte blanche to get personal. Until then, be grateful for your place among those permitted to comment – especially after your words about the disabled.

        • Linus

          The only reason I’m tolerated here is because the fake archbishop prides himself on his respect for freedom of speech.

          He’s painted himself into a corner using his own vanity as the brush. The paint stinks of Christian martyrdom. A bitter stench but as he thinks it makes him smell all the sweeter, what can I do except shrug my shoulders, hold my nose and waft the reek over anyone who comes near? They’ll soon scuttle off yelping at the pong, unless they too like sniffing noxious and malodorous substances.

          What is it about Christianity that so seriously deranges the sense of smell?

          • Chefofsinners

            What an excellent opportunity to quote scripture:
            “Thanks be to God, who always leads us as captives in Christ’s triumphal procession and uses us to spread the aroma of the knowledge of him everywhere. For we are to God the pleasing aroma of Christ among those who are being saved and those who are perishing. To the one we are an aroma that brings death; to the other, an aroma that brings life.” 2 Cor. 2: 14-16

          • betteroffoutofit

            Thanks, Chef. And – since one theme today is “re-writes” of the Bible:

            14 Now thanks be unto God, which always causeth us to triumph in Christ, and maketh manifest the savour of his knowledge by us in every place
            15 For we are unto God a sweet savour of Christ, in them that are saved, and in them that perish:
            16 To the one we are the savour of death unto death; and to the other the savour of life unto life. And who is sufficient for these things? [King James Version (KJV)]

            My Douay-Rheims gives:
            14 Now thanks be to God, who always maketh us to triumph in Christ Jesus, and manifesteth the odour of his knowledge by us in every place.
            15 For we are the good odour of Christ unto God, in them that are saved, and in them that perish.
            16 To the one indeed the odour of death unto death: but to the others the odour of life unto life. And for these things who is so sufficient?
            Footnote to v. 16 = The odour of death, &c., offers the following as clarification: “The preaching of the apostle, which, by its fragrant odour, brought many to life, was to others, through their own fault, the occasion of death; by their wilfully opposing and resisting that divine call.”

            Wycliffe – according to Bible Gateway, suggests both “odour” and “savour.”

          • Sarky

            An aroma that brings death….brut??

          • Chefofsinners

            Et tu Sarke?

          • Grouchy Jack

            We feel pity for you. That’s why you’re tolerated here. We feel your pain, Linus. We really do.

          • Cressida de Nova

            HG believes Linus visits this blog in search of truth and salvation.

            Linus thinks he is allowed here because of HG’s policiy on freedom of speech.
            HG is instructing his flock to show love to Linus so he will eventually see the light and find the truth in Christianity /Protestant style.
            LInus has already had a Catholic education and rejects it completely
            You don’t have to feel his pain. The Protestants have to feel his pain:)

          • Happy Jack will inform Grouchy of this when next he encounters him.

          • bluedog

            ‘HG is instructing his flock to show love to Linus so he will eventually see the light and find the truth in Christianity /Protestant style.’

            Linus would seem to be uniquely qualified to become the next Archbishop of Canterbury. He’s French and opposes Brexit on the basis it threatens the EU, he doesn’t believe in God, but is fluent in English and he’s gay. As a confirmed misogynist he would be a vicious critic of Mrs May from his seat in the House of Lords, a chamber which opposes Brexit. Tories who believe Mrs May is finished would be enthralled by his attacks. A round peg in a round hole if ever there was one.

      • Chefofsinners

        Yes, once again your gracious and loving manner shames us all. How the sinful soul squirms in the searching beam of your infinite perfection.

        • Linus

          That’s right: demand of someone you consider to be an unregenerate pagan soul standards that you don’t require of yourself or your own Christian brethren.

          Hypocrisy, thy name is chefofsinners. If your sky pixie exists then he must be busy barring the doors of heaven against you. I won’t get in, sure. But neither will you. And then I’ll have all eternity to laugh at you as you burn.

          Pity hell is no more than just another deluded Christian fantasy. Otherwise I’d almost be looking forward to it. I mean, if I have to burn, having the distraction of watching the king of hypocrites shriek in outrage as he suffers so much more than me from the disappointment of fondly cherished hopes will ameliorate my suffering considerably.

          • Chefofsinners

            Glad to be a comfort to you, old top.
            Did you say ‘burn’ or ‘bum’? My eyes are not what they were.

          • Linus

            What happens to you in your sky pixie’s punishment furnace will, one can only imagine, be based on what you find particularly painful and unpleasant.

            Most people don’t like to burn, so hell is commonly referred to as a place where people burn. But if you don’t like to be “bummed”, I should think that an eternity of being raped by an army of demons equipped with all sorts of sharp and unpleasant objects will probably await you.

            Hope you’re looking forward to it. Indeed I suspect you probably are…

          • Chefofsinners

            Ah, one man’s heaven is another man’s hell.
            Happily, I have taken evasive action. You really should consider it.

          • Anton

            You’ve been looking at too much Hieronymus Bosch.

          • Inspector General

            It’s tempting to suggest that Hell may actually be an improvement to your lot. It’s not as if the daily torment of you realising you are awake is lost on us…

          • Orthnophobe.

        • David

          Pure genius !

      • IrishNeanderthal

        Since my literary interests are rather thinly spread over six continents (I haven’t touched Antarctica yet), I had to look up what sort of woman the original Mrs Proudie is.

        According to Wikipedia, she is a “ A proud, vulgar, domineering wife”. So surely the satire here is authentic and what one would expect when referring to a would-be nouveau Napoléon?

        • I don’t think he is, she agrees with him a lot, I get a picture of them being in tune with each other, a rather good team. I think she’s got her standards and rightly so.

  • SonoView

    I am fearful for you Mrs. Proudie. You are clearly a heretic in that you dissent from the whole-scale adoption of the values of the liberati by the synod (which of course accurately reflects the views of the whole of Christendom). I can already smell the smoke arising from the pyre where soon you will, no doubt, be “staked out”.

    • Shadrach Fire

      The crowds called for the crucifixion of Jesus.

    • With faggots at her feet.

  • Anton

    Malleus Maleficarum in Latin or in English? Witch language, Mrs Proudie?

  • Shadrach Fire

    Dear Mrs Proudie,
    The manner in which you so indelicately pour scorn on the self righteous hoards who listen to the bay of the evil one is quite endearing. For a moment I thought we had lost you when the ‘Good News Day’ popped up bu I am delighted to see that you are hanging in there and amusing us with your wit and charm.

    • Intonsus

      I think you mean ‘hordes’

      • Chefofsinners

        Shouldn’t there be a full stop at the end of that sentence?

      • RobinHMasters

        I’ve always seen it spelled ‘whores’.

  • Intonsus

    Mrs Proudie, you appear to have confused “to rend” with “to render”. “Rendered” for “rent”?

    • len

      Mrs Proudie is never confused .How dare you sir.

  • len

    ‘New Revised-Revised Post-Synodical Common Purpose Bible’ Hmmmmm.

    What an interesting prospect Mrs Proudie.
    A Bible… where religious stuff can be put in and altered on the whim of a ‘governing Body’.
    This would created a truly ‘Universal Church’ were all could come and create their own’ christian’ religion in a mix and match fashion.Atheists would like to come and watch if this Church could put on a good show to keep them entertained? Dressing up etc?.
    If there is something you don`t like remove it from this Bible, and paste things in that you like the sound of, and this might also encourage donations to make this Church grow and become appealing to the masses.
    I think you have hit on a winner here Mrs Proudie.

    • Sarky

      Its already been done….Council of Nicaea.

      • len

        Damn.

      • Jonathan

        The Council of Nicaea decided no canon, discussed no canon, “added” nothing to the bible, “took away” nothing from the bible. The claims they were are entirely fabricated.

        • Chefofsinners

          It was a no canon do.

    • David

      You’ve unwittingly just described the Episcopalians of the US and Canada. It’s now a Gaia, multi-culti quasi ‘Christian Church’ of sorts with a rapidly declining membership, but oh so very inclusive and affirming to all behaviours. Bishop Spong, now retired, was one of its infamous ultra-liberal leaders, who you may have encountered in the literature.
      The traditionalist split off some years ago to form The Anglican Church of North America, which is now growing gently.

  • Here’s an idea, Mrs P. Let’s identify ourselves as QTBGL’s i.e. “Quietly Totally Believing God’s Law”.

    “[T]he Church needs to do a better job ministering to the QTBGL … We are marginalized, unjustly discriminated against, and regularly face demeaning “orthophobia” (irrational hate for, and fear of, right-thinking Christians) …

    The level of orthophobia is getting worse, in fact. Within the Church, we are called “haters” and “bigots” simply for accepting and affirming what the Church actually teaches us about liturgy, justice, virtue, and, of course, the human person and sexuality (natural law). Outside the Church, orthophobes everywhere are trying to curtail our religious liberty, take away our conscience rights, and subject us to ridicule and hate simply because of who we really are.”

    QTBGL’s everywhere it’s time to come out of the closet. Let’s drop the Q. Many TBGL’s really feel we were born this way. We have no choice. Even in the face of vile orthophobic animosity and outright discrimination we know we are being true to ourselves.

    http://www.crisismagazine.com/2017/orthophobia-marginalized-qtbgl-catholic

    • Well said HJ.
      It’s funny you know, when asked what they were marching and protesting for, the various LGBTQWERTY’s didn’t have a clue. They said it’s now just an excuse to get drunk and make a mess.

    • David

      Very good Jack.
      You have my support.

    • Chefofsinners

      Up the revolution!
      I wasn’t born this way but I was born again this way.
      Any chance of banning those unethical practitioners who are trying to turn me?

      • Perhaps Synod would consider this request next year. A demo needs organising with signs depicting our victimisation and leaflets presenting our heart rendering tales of exclusion and bullying.

  • David

    Good evening Mrs Proudie. Once again your column gives us food for thought for the weekend. Thank you indeed.
    “The Prime Minister is personally supportive of such goings-on…”
    The Prime Minister is a calculating politician, first, second, third and indeed completely. Although not particularly adept at her calculations, she nevertheless attempts to cultivate an image of being a C of E attending, respectable middle-England type, all in a failing effort to win political capital and support. I find her quite underwhelming, both as a politician and woman of God, for indeed as both a conservative and Christian I can see only a confused heretic.

  • Inspector General

    Looking eagerly forward (if that is an acceptable sentiment for what one is about to say) your Inspector wonders how many of Cranmer’s CoE adherents as at now will remain so at the time of their final breath. You see, when a Christian church defies God’s truth, as revealed by Christ, and only listens to those who whine the loudest and pitifully at that, and that includes wishing to make our mentally ill trannys feel better, then there must come a time when you must pack your bags and walk away…

    • bluedog

      …. to an elevated plane of consciousness in the sphere of Higher Understanding, wouldn’t you suggest Inspector?

      • Inspector General

        The Higher Understanding does take into account each individual’s mental capacity, dear Bluedog. We find today that the struggling young cover themselves in tattoos, which they will regret as they mature. Other fellows think they will be better off as someone else. They ‘change’ sex. Perhaps the most astonishing product of a consumer society where you can have or be whatever you want. And that beats gastric band types too weak to keep their weight down.

        Lesser examples of man are so pathetic as creatures, don’t you think…