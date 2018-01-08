evangelicals trump
Bishop of Liverpool slams ‘so-called Evangelicals’, and so condemns himself

The term ‘Evangelical’ as applied to Christians has a long and well-chronicled heritage. In 1525, William Tyndale explained in his Doctrinal Treatises (p8): “Evangelion (that which we call the gospel) is a Greek word; and signifieth good, merry, glad and joyful tidings, that maketh a man’s heart glad, and maketh him sing, dance and leap for joy.” This gospel is the good news of Christ; the joyful tidings of the New Testament:

…because that as a man, when he shall die, appointeth his goods to be dealt and distributed after his death among them which he nameth to be his heirs, even so Christ before his death commanded and appointed that such Evangelion, gospel, or tidings should be declared throughout all the world, and therewith to give unto all that [repent and] believe all his goods: that is to say, his life, wherewith he swallowed and devoured up death; his righteousness, wherewith he banished sin; his salvation, wherewith he overcame eternal damnation. Now can the wretched man (that [knoweth himself to be wrapped] in sin, and in danger to death and hell) hear no more joyous a thing, than such glad and comfortable tidings of Christ; so that he cannot but be glad, and laugh from the low bottom of his heart, if he believe that the tidings are true (ibid., p9).

The Reformation had placed an emphasis on the individual’s need for salvation and faithfulness to the gospel – a faith no longer mediated by the lofty metaphysics of priests and popes, but characterised by immanence, comprehension, and direct relationship with the divine. As Protestantism fragmented, a remnant retained their missionary zeal and a moral fervour. They became known as Evangelicals or ‘gospellers’ – those whose mission was to preach the message of repentance from sin and of an assured salvation through the blood of Jesus.

Great outpourings of the Holy Spirit followed their witness, such as those seen in the great Evangelical Revival(s) of the 18th century. While many church pulpits had supplanted the life-giving gospel with barren moralism, itinerant preachers like George Whitefield and John Wesley took their message to the streets and fields. Theirs was a clarion call to return to the gospel, the good news of salvation in Jesus Christ. With the pulpits closed to them, they witnessed wherever the people were – in the workhouses and marketplaces; in hospitals and prisons. John Wesley covered around 5,000 miles a year on horseback, stopping wherever he was led to preach to those who would listen. “I look upon all the world as my parish,” he wrote. “Thus far I mean, that in whatever part of it I am, I judge it meet, right and my bounden duty to declare, unto all that are willing to hear, the glad tidings of salvation.”

But many Church of England clergy were irked by these self-styled preachers and teachers. Bishops and parish priests were God’s appointed guardians of the Faith, by order of the King. Just who were these fundamentalist zealots with their interminable focus on repentance, faith and holiness? But no matter how much the bishops tried to muzzle them, these Evangelicals carried on preaching. No matter how much the Church of England tried to rescue Christianity from the extremists, the spiritually dead turned away from their drunkenness, gambling and licentious behaviour, and were ‘born again’ in their thousands, being brought into a living personal knowledge of Jesus Christ which transformed their lives.

For Evangelicals, the Word of God is the bread of life, which “ran as fire among the stubble”, as Wesley wrote in his journal. “It was glorified more and more; multitudes crying out, ‘What must I do to be saved?’ and afterwards witnessing, ‘By grace we are saved through faith.'” ‘Evangelical’ became a necessary term to distinguish Protestant gospel preachers from those who were dead in their sin or bound by the pervasive theological liberalism.

The Evangelical Alliance, founded in 1846, was a Protestant fellowship of vibrant fundamental belief, not a denominational church organisation. Their unity was based on fidelity to Scripture and its transformative message of renewal – in both personal morality and societal spirituality. Membership was open to all churches which faithfully preached the Word of God, and to all Christians who had accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal God and Saviour. It is no exaggeration to say that Evangelicals instigated and worked tirelessly for some of the most revolutionary policies in British social history, from mass education to the abolition of slavery; from poor law reform to prison reform; from the establishment of trades unions to the foundation of the Labour Party. Evangelical concerns did not stop at the salvation of souls, but extended into sewers, schools, factories and slums. Theirs was a moral mission for the renewal of society.

As it was in England, so it followed in America, where men like Charles Finney conducted ‘revivals’ for those seeking salvation. For Finney, as with Wesley, the emphasis was on the individual’s freedom and responsibility to seek God. Our sin, in all its physical depravity and self-gratification, is overcome when the will is subject to the law of God. There is no middle ground to take; no compromise to be had. We are either dead in sin or alive to God. The moral character is the fruit of moral choice and moral action, and that morality is gleaned from the plain reading of the clearest understanding of Scripture. The progeny of Finney’s catalyst includes the Fuller Theological Seminary, the Billy Graham crusades, and the magazine Christianity Today, whose main concern has been to win a hearing for Evangelical orthodoxy.

There have been many other important Evangelicals – such as Peter Forsyth, Benjamin Warfield, Gerrit Berkouwer and Helmut Thielicke – all concerned with the primacy of Scripture, the centrality of the Cross, the imperative of repentance, the importance of personal holiness, and the desire for social reform to conform to biblical morality. They had their theological, soteriological and ethical differences, of course, but were united in their opposition to the pervasive liberalism, which taught the love of God but denied His holy wrath against sin, thus propagating a gospel of sentimental inclusion.

Sentimental inclusion…

The Bishop of Liverpool, the Rt Rev’d Paul Bayes, told the Guardian that he doesn’t approve of Evangelicals who give “uncritical support” to President Donald Trump. He is of the view that these “so-called Evangelicals” (as he terms them) should reflect on how their support for the President relates to their faith, in particular the exhortation of Jesus to feed the poor and defend the weak. He said:

Some of the things that have been said by religious leaders seem to collude with a system that marginalises the poor, a system which builds walls instead of bridges, a system which says people on the margins of society should be excluded, a system which says we’re not welcoming people any more into our country.

The Bishop of Liverpool doesn’t name these leaders, which is convenient, for had he done so we would have been able to research beyond the superficial anti-Trump, anti-Christian mainstream media and fathom what else they have written or said. He accuses them of collusion with evil (let’s not beat about the bush: if you marginalise the poor, reject people or foment division, you are anti-Christ [Mt 25:31-46; Jude 1:16-19]). And that, of course, is evidently what Bishop Paul thinks of President Trump; that he is a force for evil. But the Bishop goes further:

If people want to support rightwing (sic) populism anywhere in the world, they are free to do so. The question is, how are they going to relate that to their Christian faith? Whenever people say those kinds of things, they need to be able to justify that they’re saying those things as Christians, and I do not believe it’s justifiable.

So we move from Evangelicals colluding with President Trump’s evil, to an onslaught against populism. And not just populism, but specifically right-wing populism. Isn’t left-wing populism just as bad? Is it evil to promise to cancel all student debt just to win their votes? Why does the Bishop only rail against right-wing populism, if it’s populism as a whole which is the problem? Is left-wing populism somehow more Christian? Or is the problem just Trump and Brexit? But the Bishop’s final sentence here is most revealing: he exhorts Christians to justify their right-wing populist views (which is eminently possible for Brexit, and also for Trump, especially if you believe life begins at conception and want to overturn Roe v Wade). But the Bishop’s ears are already closed: “I do not believe it’s justifiable.” Discussion over. And then we get the judgment:

Some quite significant so-called evangelical leaders are uncritically supporting people in ways that imply they are colluding or playing down the seriousness of things which in other parts of their lives (they) would see as really important.

So-called Evangelicals?

Therefore thou art inexcusable, O man, whosoever thou art that judgest: for wherein thou judgest another, thou condemnest thyself; for thou that judgest doest the same things (Rom 2:1).

Why is the Bishop judging entire lives and Christian ministries by what these Evangelicals are reported to have said about Donald Trump’s policies? Have they been quoted accurately? How does the Bishop know they are giving the President “uncritical support”? What Christian gives any secular politician uncritical support? Might the criticism be expressed but not reported? Does the mainstream media not like to extract a phrase or string together words in order to show their opponents and enemies in the worst possible light?

Judge not according to the appearance, but judge righteous judgment (Jn 7:24).

For Paul Bayes, it appears that any support for Donald Trump which isn’t prefaced with a divine health warning is unacceptable: you can’t support his tax cuts without decrying his immigration policy; you can’t support his job creation without decrying his border wall; you can’t support his pro-life inclinations without decrying his crassness and crudeness. And if, on balance, you still come down for Trump, well, you’re obviously a ‘so-called Christian’. What a world it must be in the Bayes’ household (and his diocese?) if every positive utterance about someone must needs be balanced with a negative, lest you give the impression of colluding with their sin.

The President of the United States has 25 Evangelical advisors, who are not all pro-Trump by any means. Presumably, if Bishop Paul believes those who are for him are not true Evangelicals, then those who are anti-Trump must be the genuine ones. But why stop with Evangelicals?

The Guardian articles mentions the Pew Research Center finding that 81% of white Evangelicals voted for Trump. But that’s fairly consistent with those who voted for Romney and Bush (both on 78%), so it seems that 8/10 white Evangelicals tend to vote Republican. But these stats also suggest that 60% of white Roman Catholics also support Trump. Are they ‘real’ Roman Catholics, or just ‘so-called’ Roman Catholics? Why is the Bishop of Liverpool content to bash Evangelicals but not Roman Catholics? Is it more Christian to be anti-Evangelical than anti-Catholic?

Isn’t it just possible that many of these Trump-supporting Evangelicals and Roman Catholics are more concerned with the mass murder of babies in the womb than with the poor and marginalised? Is contending against abortion not also a noble and righteous pursuit? What would John Wesley say about (after-birth) abortion and the sale of baby body parts? What would George Whitefield say? What would Jesus say? Why should Evangelicals have to evidence support for the Bishop’s priorities in order to earn his assent that they may style themselves ‘Evangelical’?

And how does he know they don’t share his priorities? Seriously, what can Paul Bayes possibly know about the good works which these so-called Evangelicals do in private? They may very well feed the starving and house the homeless, but are simply not given to doing so for an easy headline. They may not be doing these things, of course, but the point is that the Bishop of Liverpool is judging them by what he reads in an essentially hostile media, which is a fairly crude assessment of a person’s faith or ministry.

Paul Bayes is an Evangelical (that is, according to Wikipedia, which categorises him under ‘Evangelical Anglican Bishops’, and references an article in the Guardian in support of this). Here he is taking the gospel to the people, following in the footsteps of John Wesley and George Whitefield:

His gospel focus is manifest: the stain of sin on humanity, the need for repentance, the glorious work of Christ on the Cross, the wonder of salvation, and the singing, dancing and leaping for joy when you are born again.

Did you miss that?

Gosh, these so-called Evangelicals get everywhere, don’t they?

  • Paul Bayes is ringleader of the Bishops Against the Bible lobby, and a disgrace to his office. It may surprise him to know that he doesn’t get to define what an evangelical is – whether to accuse others of being non-evangelical for having the temerity to vote right of centre, or to include himself when he clearly has no claim to stand in anything like the historical evangelical tradition.

    • David

      “Bishops Against the Bible lobby”
      Not to be taken literally presumably ?
      Can you clarify please.

      • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

        The acronym is BABeL

  • SonoView

    The Christian inhabits two kingdoms – the Kingdom of this world and the Kingdom of God. To the latter we are required to give absolute obedience (although we often fail). To the former we must give qualified obedience. That is if a Government is fulfilling its duty to provide justice, security, peace, support to the needy and afflicted etc., then we are to support it and pray for it, and be subject to its laws. We may disagree on the means govern, but that is politics and there is no definite right or wrong method or party.

    However if a Government sets its self against clear spiritual principles as defined by scripture then we are free to challenge this.

    “Then give to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and to God what is God’s” (Luke 20, 20-26)

    So, for example, if a Government decides that an individual may legally determine their own gender irrespective of genetics and biology, and in defiance of the creation ordinance – “male and female he created them” – then I believe that Government should be strongly challenged, and hopefully fall (I await to see Justine Greening’s fate today).

    Or if the leader of a country sets himself up effectively in the place of God and demands total obedience and indeed worship, then the believer must totally reject this (and the estimated 600,000 Christians in concentration camps in North Korea testify to this).

    As for the USA the term “evangelical” is a blanket term for a very broad church indeed. J. Packer once said that evangelicalism in America was 3000 miles wide, but only an inch deep. Perhaps unfair because there are some great US evangelical churches and leaders, but these are relatively few.

    As for evangelicalism in the UK ……..

  • gadjodilo

    “All you need is love, tra la la la laaa” Is this bishop 15 years old?? And in that clip from the Pride rally he even says at one point “Love is love”! Awesome.

  • Mrs S wilson

    Thank you for a first-rate article, Archbishop. Why is this bishop allowed to come out with these views without any censure from on high, while any deviation from parish or diocesan boundaries in order to preach the Gospel or mentor those in need of pastoral support is immediately jumped on as wrong? No wonder the C of E is dying. At this rate, it won’t be long till it goes completely. Are no evangelical bishops willing to come out and confront him?

    • Demon Teddy Bear

      There are no evangelical bishops. Blair filled 70 bishoprics with liberals. Not sure if there are even any anglo-catholics left. So who cares what any bishop says? He’s just a timeserver.

      “Bishop” Baynes represents nobody but the deep state who appointed him. He’d endorse any vice, so long as it was endorsed by his masters. His hate for Trump – and for Christians – is merely an obedient apeing of his betters.

      • dannybhoy

        Gavon Ashenden is an Evangelical Anglo Catholic although not and never a bishop.

        • Anton

          Define “episkopos” according to scripture, and Christian tradition!

      • Rhoda
        • Demon Teddy Bear

          Name another.

  • Ian G

    This has to be one of your best. A great read.

    • dannybhoy

      I’d go along with that. In fact it seems to me your posts are becoming even more Gospel based and assertive..

  • Manfarang

    What silly Billies the Hillybillies can be.

  • David Roseberry

    What a great summary of what it means to be an evangelical. I am one! What I would hope all non-US people would understand is that our election systems gives us a choice between what’s behind Door #1 and Door #2. That is it. Out of 320 million people we get a menu with two items.

    The bit in the last part of the article and the video of the Bishop of Liverpool would cause his predecessor, J.C. Ryle, the first bishop of Liverpool to be rolling in his grave… were it not for the full glory of the Resurrection.

    • Manfarang

      With the lowest voter turnout of all the western countries.

  • dannybhoy

  • Chris Bell

    It should be recognised that the organisation known as the CoE has not been appointing Bishops for years. They merely have appointed social workers. Paul Bayes SW.Snr. is acting rationally as far as regards the practice of SW which is always subject to political fashions and populisms and is invariably in league with cultural marxism.
    His Mitre is kept, quite reasonably, in the cupboard. How could he understand or accept the Biblical Absolutes? There is a sort of ‘back to basics’ fundamentalism in Trump that is scaring the bejajus out of the neo-liberal of today. Which is good……..I reckon.

  • Does the term “evangelical” have any meaning? It seems we have “confessional” and “revival” evangelicals; “conservative” and “liberal” evangelicals; “generic” evangelicals; “progressive” and “post-conservative” evangelicals; “open evangelicals” and “post-evangelicals” and even “fundamentalist” evangelicals.

    Confused?!

    As for Bayes. He’s long been calling for a change in the church’s attitudes to homosexual people. He supports dropping the requirement for homosexual Christians to be celibate, saying: “I’ve learned to respect the experiences of people who want to celebrate and express their sexuality, and be within the church”, believing it’s possible to hold a positive view of same-sex relationships “while being a biblically rooted evangelical.”

    So, he’s a “biblically rooted” evangelical.

    What a sad, sad, sad spectacle.

    • It means in the church the same as it means in secular culture – an enthusiastic purist (and I don’t mean that negatively) eager to make converts to the cause. It acquired that meaning during the 1790s (interestingly well after the Great Awakening and after the lifetime of Wesley, Whitefield and Edwards – the adherents of their revivalism weren’t known as evangelicals at the time). The main driver seems to have been the launch of the Evangelical magazine (a Calvinist counter to Wesley’s Arminian magazine). Prior to that it was sometimes used, following Luther, as a generic term for Protestant, particularly in the Lutheran tradition.

      The connection with orthodoxy comes from being enthusiastic purists who take the Bible and Christian doctrine seriously.

      • Jack agrees, of course he does. However, the word as used by the likes of Bayes has lost its meaning.

        The term ‘evangelisation’ comes from Greek and means, ‘to announce Good News’ or ‘glad tidings’. It is what we find referred to in St Mark’s Gospel, for example: “After John was put in prison, Jesus went into Galilee, proclaiming the good news of God. ‘The time has come,’ he said. ‘The kingdom of God has come near. Repent and believe the good news!’” (1:14-15).

        Like the sons of Zebedee in Mark’s Gospel (1:16-20), the Church must mend her nets if she is serious about becoming fishers of men.

    • len

      Truly it is a sad spectacle to see a man of the cloth sell himself in a vain attempt to be a ‘friend to the world’.

      You adulterous people, don’t you know that friendship with the world means enmity against God? Therefore, anyone who chooses to be a friend of the world becomes an enemy of God.(James 4.4)

      • Indeed, the *gospel* he’s selling is one that encourages an “adulterous people” to turn their backs on God and worship the flesh, the devil and world – the three enemies of the soul.

  • magnolia

    His body posture in giving that speech to the Gay Pride rally says it all: a cringing oleaginously apologetic one that the Church ever said anything to anyone other than that the mighty Orgasm is the Summum Bonum and Love itself, wherever and however it takes place and no matter how apparently disgustingly, and apologies that the church has come late to the (leatherbound, phallic with thongs and whips and tastlessness and gaudiness) party. He even looks down to ensure he has not forgotten the initial of the latest accreted “sexuality” minority. Gross. He’d have said “SM” quite happily, it appears. Does “i” stand for incest? I am behind the times, there.

    Deeply embarrassing about all that stuff about Sodom and Gomorrah and the church’s erstwhile distaste for the gay orgy and predatory homosexual scene.

    The Holy Spirit does not shine though his body there, and I think he will have a lot of explaining to Jesus. He needs some idea about bad and good auras and very quickly he needs that.

    • Anton

      He certainly does Apologetics.

  • dannybhoy

    Bishop Paul Bayes says in that clip:
    “In front of all of you I want to app pologise (very with it) in behalf of any Christian communities that have discriminated against LGBT something people (couldn’t make out last phrase) on the grounds of their orientation and identity..!
    (consults smart phone -KJV Bible app? again)
    He has no right to do that.
    It reminds one of the old Sino-Soviet regimes where they apologised for their manifest sins against the people -before being led out and shot…
    The Bible recognises both Capitalism and Socialism, and each have their place in different communal settings.
    But Capitalism has been far more successful in providing a higher standard of living for many more people.That’s why the Communist Chinese government has introduced State Capitalism..

    Donald Trump has all kinds of faults, just like Clinton and Obama and other;, but the political elite and the MSM don’t like him, so we get to know a lot more about his personal predelictions and failings.
    No doubt someting involving a havana cigar and a pretty girl will eventually make its way to the front pages. (Although Slick Willy can claim to have gotten there first..)
    He won’t play their game so he has to be attacked, and the fact that he is putting America and Americans first has sealed his fate.
    Capitalism and Christianity can, have, and do work together better than Christians and Socialism. Americans are known as generous supporters of those who are out of work and down on their luck. Americans admire a person who doesn’t give up. Capitalism and Christianity expect a man to work in order to eat, not rely on the State or the rich to meet their needs.
    So Christians can recognise Mr Trumps faults and failings yet still support his desire to re-build the American economy and protect her citizens against illegal immigration and terrorism.

    • “The Bible recognises both Capitalism and Socialism, and each have their place in different communal settings.”

      This is well worth a read:

      The best idealism of earlier times was fixed upon the soul rather than upon the body: exactly the opposite is the case with Socialism. Social questions are almost entirely questions of the body — public health, sanitation, housing, factory conditions, infant mortality, employment of women, hours of work, rates of wages, accidents, unemployment, pauperism, old age pensions, sickness, infirmity, lunacy, feeble-mindedness, intemperance, prostitution, physical deterioration. All these are excellent ends for activity in themselves, but all of them are mainly concerned with the care or cure of the body. To use a Catholic phrase, they are opportunities for corporal works of mercy, which may lack the spiritual intention that would make them Christian.

      The material may be made a means to the spiritual, but is not to be considered an end in itself. This world is a place of probation, and the time is short. Man is here for a definite purpose, a purpose which transcends the limits of this mortal life, and his first business is to realize this purpose and carry it out with whatever help and guidance he may find. The purpose is a spiritual one, but he is free to choose or refuse the end for which he was created; he is free to neglect or to co-operate with the Divine assistance, which will give his life the stability and perfection of a spiritual rather than of a material nature.

      This being so, there must be a certain order in the nature of his development. He is not wholly spiritual nor wholly material; he has a soul, a mind, and a body; but the interests of the soul must be supreme, and the interests of mind and body must be brought into proper subservience to it. His movement towards perfection is by way of ascent; it is not easy; it requires continual exercise of the will, continual discipline, continual training — it is a warfare and a pilgrimage, and in it are two elements, the spiritual and the material, which are one in the unity of his daily life.

      As St. Paul pointed out, there must be a continual struggle between these two elements. If the individual life is to be a success, the spiritual desire must triumph, the material one must be subordinate, and when this is so the whole individual life is lived with proper economy, spiritual things being sought after as an end, while material things are used merely as a means to that end ….

      The Socialist wishes to distribute material goods in such a way as to establish a substantial equality, and in order to do this he requires the State to make and keep this distribution compulsory. The Christian replies to him: “You cannot maintain this widespread distribution, for the simple reason that you have no machinery for inducing men to desire it. On the contrary, you do all you can to increase the selfish and accumulative desires of men: you centre and concentrate all their interest on material accumulation, and then expect them to distribute their goods.”

      This ultimate difference between Christian and Socialist teaching must be clearly understood. Socialism appropriates all human desires and centres them on the here-and-now, on material benefit and prosperity. But material goods are so limited in quality, in quantity, and in duration that they are incapable of satisfying human desires, which will ever covet more and more and never feel satisfaction. In this Socialism and Capitalism are at one, for their only quarrel is over the bone upon which is the meat that perisheth.

      Socialism, of itself and by itself, can do nothing to diminish or discipline the immediate and materialistic lust of men, because Socialism is itself the most exaggerated and universalized expression of this lust yet known to history. Christianity, on the other hand, teaches and practices unselfish distribution of material goods, both according to the law of justice and according to the law of charity.

      http://www.newadvent.org/cathen/14062a.htm

      • magnolia

        Very good; it systematises with clarity what many of us find frustratingly lesser- understood in the present Church, where so much ink is spilt on who has what material goods and how many of them, and education is commodified as a means to get more…even pets are sometimes understood in terms of accessorising rather than respected as beings in their own right.

        I think Massow’s pyramid of needs, which is a useful tool, becomes too absolutised by many people, and the difference between mission and foodbanks thus greatly blurred. Not so much the seeking after “rice Christians” as the vague hope that those wanitng baked beans might gain a hazy notion that Christians can care about the poor. It is of course good, but not sufficient, and some Christians spend literal years waiting to have the “right to talk” of their faith while handing out material goodies. This is wasteful and ineffectual mission, and doesn’t do people the courtesy of treating them as spiritual beings, nor help them sort out their heads, hearts, and souls, but is ubiquitous.

        • It’s the same process at play with “accepting” and “including” all sexual expression as good in itself because it is mistakenly, and diabolically, seen as a manifestation of “love”. In fact, it is a manifestation of bodily lust, an end in itself, that can never be satisfied if separated from the higher calling of God and our souls.

        • For people of faith, charity is a duty, a privilege, an opportunity to respect the image of God that resides in every human being.

          For those wanting to expand government assisting the poor is about supremacy and power. A Christian gives voluntarily as the expression of love, for the benefit of the receiver, and to the glory of God. In the other, the state redistributes wealth to leverage the votes of key voting constituencies, ultimately to preserve the system for the benefit of the wealthy and politicians who run the system.

      • dannybhoy

        “The material may be made a means to the spiritual, but is not to be considered an end in itself. This world is a place of probation, and the time is short. Man is here for a definite purpose, a purpose which transcends the limits of this mortal life, and his first business is to realize this purpose and carry it out with whatever help and guidance he may find. The purpose is a spiritual one, but he is free to choose or refuse the end for which he was created; he is free to neglect or to co-operate with the Divine assistance, which will give his life the stability and perfection of a spiritual rather than of a material nature. ”
        Hmm.
        Where it becomes difficult is that the world is orientated towards the physical..
        “…… Let us eat and drink, for tomorrow we die!” 1st Corinthians 15
        The righteous will always be a minority called to be salt and light, so we live in this fallen world but are not of it.
        So we all live in systems geared towards the material life and have to come to terms with it.
        Christianity (I think) can never change or replace those two systems and variations thereof
        until our Lord comes to reign.
        The socialism practiced in the kibbutz system for example worked, but there was a motivation behind it that caused it to work – the (secular) desire to prove themselves as Jews of the land and as socialists. There are also orthodox Jewish kibbutzim.
        So whilst I agree with the analysis we still have to live our Christian lives out under one system or the other.

        • Socialism and Capitalism are at one, for their only quarrel is over the bone upon which is the meat that perisheth.

          • dannybhoy

            ?
            I am indeed forgetful brother Jack, as you have often and gleefully pointed out.
            But I’m sure I read this first time around.
            What have I missed?

          • Er, the point.

          • dannybhoy

            Cutting.
            Very cutting.
            At the risk of further acerbicisms please explain where I have missed it?

          • Apologies ….. Jack is getting grumpy in his old age.

            Read the section on private property and follow the link to the Christian doctrine of property.

            Earthly goods are meant to be, in a certain manner, useful to all men, since they have been created for all men, and consequently the rich are strictly obliged to share their superfluities with the poor. True Christian charity will even go beyond this strict obligation. A wide and fertile field is thus opened up to its activity, through the existence of poverty. For the poor themselves, poverty is a hard, but beneficial, school of trust in God, humility, renunciation. It is of course self-evident that poverty should not degenerate into wretchedness, which is no less an abundant source of moral dangers than is excessive wealth. It is the function of a wise Government so to direct the laws and administration that a moderate well-being may be shared by as many as possible. The civil power cannot reach this end by taking away from the rich in order to give to the poor, for “this would be at bottom a denial of private property”; but by regulating the titles of income in strict accordance with the demands of public welfare.

            .http://www.newadvent.org/cathen/12462a.htm

      • Anton

        New Advent sell cheaply a CD-ROM which includes the Vulgate and Septuagint Bibles side by side with an English translation and a huge amount of writings of the Church Fathers trnaslated into English. I recommend it to all as a reference resource.

  • IanCad

    This was not written over the course of a day. Many, many hours must have been spent in the cause of our enlightenment YG. That a small and fractious flock should be the beneficiary of such first-rate writing is something we probably all value too low.
    Danny gently reminds us that there is a facility, up on the top right of the homepage, for us to demonstrate the value of this blog. I know of none other quite like it and believe, if we are able, all should contribute something to show our support and appreciation of a mighty labour.

    • David

      Hear, hear !

    • gadjodilo

  • len

    Jesus was called ‘ friend of sinners’ but he never sold his soul to gain recognition, quite the reverse in fact. To be ‘in the world’ but not’ of the world’ is to walk a line but not to cross it. It seems few Christians can do this.
    To have compassion for ,even to love sinners but never to condone their actions is the path Jesus took and Christians should attempt to follow this,

  • David

    This irresponsible, ignorant and arrogant condemnation from the Bishop says to me that he is basically a secularist, who places the Pelagian heresy of Socialism, and all its works, ahead of Biblical truth. So he prioritises the Social Gospel whilst ignoring the vital, prior need to seek salvation through repentance, accepting Jesus as the Lord of ones life. On this basis alone he then judges whether someone is a Christian, a judgment that only God can make. Like many others who allow their left wing beliefs to redefine, erroneously, their faith he fails to see that welfare applied incorrectly, often to simply win votes, can do great damage to individuals and therefore society. Basically he strikes me as a secularist and a wannabe left wing politician, not a priest or bishop. I see him as a fraud.

  • Sybaseguru

    So would Paul Bayes condemn King David – after all he was a flawed individual, far more flawed than Donald Trump. Davids scheming makes Donald look like a boy scout. The liberal elite still haven’t understood why they lost, and are totally blind to any alternative world view.

  • CliveM

    “he doesn’t approve of Evangelicals who give “uncritical support” to President Donald Trump”

    Is anybody worthy of uncritical support? Did he have approve of Obama’s support if it was uncritical?

    Actually I think what he actually believes is “ I don’t approve of anyone supporting Trump “ it’s just he especially disapproves of evangelicals of a certain type, so by linking them to Trump he hoped to further undermine both.

    I say the above as someone who is happy that Trump will never be a voters option in the UK and does find him ‘beyond the pale’.

  • Q: What do you get when you cross a Jehovah’s Witness with a Bishop Bayes?
    A: Someone who knocks on your door and tells you what you want to hear.

  • John

    Paul Bayes is most eager to please his fawning public.
    ‘Do I seek approval of men, or God? Or do I seek to please men? For if I were still pleasing men, I would not be a servant of Christ.’ Gal 1.10.

  • Anton

    I do not recognise Paul Bayes as my brother in Christ and he has no authority to speak on my behalf. Quite clearly he does not speak on Christ’s behalf as what he says is inconsistent with the word of God.

  • Anton

    Listen closely to the last words of the person introducing him at 0.15. It is not “thank you”, is it?

    • dannybhoy

      It is.
      You know Anton I suddenly thought; a bloke like him wouldn’t last five minutes in the real world!
      He and others like him serve an agenda as useful puppets, given a platform and manipulated.

      • Anton

        On the contrary Danny, he’s doing very well in the world, but lousily before Jesus Christ.

        • dannybhoy

          I was thinking more of the world of ordinary people as calls a spade a spade, and not a bleedin’ shovel..

  • Sir John Oldcastle

    I suggest that all Evangelicals in Liverpool Diocese cease attendance of CofE churches forthwith. Finding themselves Christian brothers and sisters who welcome them instead. Mr Bayes salary would almost certainly cease to be paid, which might sharpen his mind a little!

    • Anton

      I would not quit an evangelical CoE congregation in Liverpool if I were in one. Instead I would ask my vicar to stop paying the parish share, and if he declined say that I’d henceforth contribute in ways that would directly benefit the local congregation but put nothing further in the parish plate.

    • gadjodilo

      These guys are quite well paid, in a profession that ought to be a vocation if anything is. My wife could it properly, and for free, and without referring to notes on a mobile device, which Bayes does here, (except she wouldn’t as she believes the biblical teaching about the limits on women’s leadership in churches).

  • Anton

    Come on my evangelical brothers in the CoE, either begin to deal seriously with apostates like this or quit for the Frees, but don’t just sit there!

  • Brian

    I find it strange that an English Anglican bishop should feel it his duty to comment on the spiritual state of non-Anglican Christians in a foreign country, most of who couldn’t find Liverpool on a map and none of whom have ever heard of him. Why does he do this? Who exactly does he claim to speak for? Has he not enough to do in his own job and town?
    Can anybody with the information please post;
    1. Anglican church attendance in the Diocese of Liverpool;
    2. How it has fallen in the past generation;
    3. The growth of Islam and ‘no religion’ in Liverpool.

  • Inspector General

    This is another cleric who thinks the hand of welcome should
    be outstretched to those who revel in homosexuality. Rewrite the law in other
    words. We know that will have to happen. What he doesn’t realise, or maybe he
    does but cares not to admit it, is that the hand will be grabbed and he be thrown
    to the floor as his ‘friends’ move in and take over.

    If you want to find an example of militant sodomy meeting
    the rest of us halfway and coming to mutual agreement, then don’t choose Civil
    Partnership. These people don’t do ‘half way’ and they never will. Why should
    they? Everything they’ve wanted to date they’ve got or getting. Paid in full. And they’re always wanting more. And more after that…