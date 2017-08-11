child abuse gangs
Society and Social Structures

Sorry, Bishop Christine, but child abuse gangs stem from a particular community

The Rt Rev’d Christine Hardman, Bishop of Newcastle, has put her name to a letter, along with other community leaders, expressing their sadness and shock that child abuse gangs have been operating for years in Newcastle’s West End – grooming children, plying them with drink and drugs, raping, trafficking, soliciting children for sex. “Members of all communities are amongst those who are most disturbed and devastated by these crimes,” the Bishop affirms. “It is important now that we do not compound the profound suffering that victims of these crimes have endured by casting blame on entire communities,” she appeals, along with all the other individuals and leaders of organisations, which seems to include an awful lot of chairmen and secretaries and treasurers of an awful lot of mosques and Islamic centres.

They are right, of course. It is entirely wrong to blame “entire communities” for the actions of a minority: it isn’t the fault of Pakistani women if gangs of testosterone-charged Pakistani men think ‘white trash’ girls are ‘easy meat’. But when these child abuse gangs are made up of Asian men – and predominantly Pakistani men – it really doesn’t help when a Church of England bishop puts today’s community cohesion above tomorrow’s victims.

Former Justice Secretary Jack Straw got it about right back in 2011:

“Pakistanis, let’s be clear, are not the only people who commit sexual offences, and overwhelmingly the sex offenders’ wings of prisons are full of white sex offenders. But there is a specific problem which involves Pakistani heritage men… who target vulnerable young white girls.

“We need to get the Pakistani community to think much more clearly about why this is going on and to be more open about the problems that are leading to a number of Pakistani heritage men thinking it is OK to target white girls in this way. These young men are in a western society, in any event, they act like any other young men, they’re fizzing and popping with testosterone, they want some outlet for that, but Pakistani heritage girls are off-limits and they are expected to marry a Pakistani girl from Pakistan, typically. So they then seek other avenues and they see these young women, white girls who are vulnerable, some of them in care… who they think are easy meat.”

No one seeks to blame “entire communities”, but it is profoundly unwise and dangerous to pretend that child abuse gangs are not a problem for a particular community. By appending her name to this letter, the Bishop of Newcastle invokes that very cultural sensitivity which permits these gangs to thrive: no one wants to be ‘racist’, least of all an Anglican bishop.

And yet this is a gang of Asian men. Look at the pictures. The fact that the montage includes one white woman means that the BBC can breathe a sight of relief: they can talk about “Eighteen people convicted” instead of Eighteen Asian men, which would, as the Bishop of Newcastle notes, come close to “casting blame on entire communities” (and on one particular sex, but the letter doesn’t mention that for some reason). They are “mostly British-born, of Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Indian, Iraqi, Iranian and Turkish backgrounds”. That is to say, they are Asian.

Were they, by any chance, Muslim?

The Home Secretary Amber Rudd says: “I want to be absolutely clear that political and cultural sensitivities must never be allowed to get in the way of preventing and uncovering it.” The ‘it’ here is “sexual predators preying on young women and girls”. And yet we can’t talk about ‘Asian’ (let alone ‘Pakistani’) for fear of compounding the profound suffering that victims of these crimes have endured by casting blame on entire communities. And we certainly can’t talk about schools of Islamic misogyny or certain Muslim attitudes toward the ‘white trash’ kuffar, for that would be ‘Islamophobic’.

And so we have the Home Secretary and the Bishop of Newcastle both pussyfooting around a truth about these child abuse gangs which is staring them in the face, but neither will articulate. Instead, we get this sort of equivalence doing the rounds:

The fact that these men never operated as gang is irrelevant: they are white and even professing Christians, and this is adduced as evidence to nullify any inference of an Asian-Muslim community problem – or to deflect from it.

Of the 56 child abuse gang members in Rotherham, 53 were Asian and 50 Muslim. The same significant proportions of Asian Muslim men may be seen in the child abuse gangs of Oxford, Rochdale, Bristol, Aylesbury, Peterborough… with claims that such behaviour is “promoted by imams who encourage followers to think white women deserve to be ‘punished’“. People who have tried to warn about this are branded racists or bigots. Muslims who try to expose it within their community receive death threats:

“I was one of the first within the Muslim community to speak out about this, four years ago,” says Shafiq, “and at the time I received death threats from some black and Asian people. But what I said has been proved right — that if we didn’t tackle it there would be more of these abusers and more girls getting harmed.”

You don’t tarnish an entire community by talking about the fact that a specific community has a particular problem. And you don’t help the victims (of today or tomorrow) by deflecting with quranic tuition in how children were precious to Mohammed and that he’d cuddle them if they cried, and that’s what we must focus on for the sake of community cohesion.

And then we get this gem from Barnardo’s:

How many young white Methodist girls in the UK have been victims of female genital mutilation? Barnardo’s were challenged (robustly) about this, but were unrepentant, tweeting: “FGM doesn’t affect just one community or religion. Regardless, we’re sorry for any upset caused. We value constructive & robust feedback.”

God forbid that we might compound the profound suffering that victims of these crimes have endured by casting blame on entire communities.

  • Maalaistollo

    It’s hardly surprising that many Muslims despise the Western way of life (except, of course, for the freebies it provides for them). It is that way of life that has created the ‘white trash’ referred to. Just another of the freebies, perhaps.

    • dannybhoy

      It is that way of life that has created the ‘white trash’ referred to. Just another of the freebies, perhaps.”
      This is true. The abandonment of Christian morality that pervaded our national conscience up until the ‘fifties has gone, and the worship of the self has taken over; so that family life has collapsed, and all kinds of sexual corruption has been elevated to a ‘right of self expression’.
      In that sense I agree with devout Muslims who are dismayed at our growing moral depravity.
      However, there is a solution: they can leave this country and go to either their own country of origin or to another Islamic nation.

      • bluedog

        Add your closing comments to those of the former head of M!5, who predicts another 30 years of internally sourced terror from Islam, and you start to see pressure for Muslim expulsion. At some point, official Britain will decide its the only option and to hell with the consequences. That point just got nearer.

        • Malcolm Smith

          I made that comment myself a few months ago:
          http://malcolmsmiscellany.blogspot.com.au/2017/04/myths-about-muhammad-4-violence.html
          ” Finally, you will find on many anti-Islam sites the dire prediction that Islam is in the process of taking over Europe by means of immigration and increased breeding. Let me assure you, this is not going to happen. Certainly, the Establishment’s ostrich-like burying of its head in the sand will ensure that the situation will get worse before it gets better. But the indigenous population’s patience is already close to breaking point, and it will not be long before they stand up and demand action. So much the worse for Muslims if the Europeans have forsaken their Christian heritage; mercy is a Christian virtue not necessarily shared with the ungodly. Muslims will need to be thankful if the reaction consists of no more than a ban on face veils, minarets, new mosques, and further Muslim immigration. The worst case scenario is that the Establishment maintains its head in the sand, and the population takes things into its own hands. Already there are many Islamic enclaves which are no-go areas for non-Muslims. But one day the natives will reclaim those enclaves. Pray that it is done in an orderly manner by the police and the military because – trust me – you won’t want to be around if the mob decides to clean up the no-go areas.”

          • Manfarang

            No go area- West Belfast.

        • Anna

          In 30 years the Muslim population – and their political influence – will have grown substantially. Then it will be up to them to decide what to do about the non-Muslim groups.

  • Malcolm Smith

    Of course, the gang members are unlikely to be good Muslims (pray 5 times a day, mosque on Friday), but Islamic theology produces the culture which makes this happen. Watch Mark Durie, an expert on Islam, explain it in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TS0AHERNaI&t=532s

    • David

      Thank you for the link. His talk confirms what we all know, that Islam is the commonality linking all these criminals.

      • Little Black Censored

        An absolutely riveting talk. Thank you for linking to it.

    • Manfarang

      Brothels in Saudi Arabia eh?

  • maigemu

    The religion of the paedo false prophet is at the root of this as it is with salafist jihadi terrorism.

  • John

    Well said, Your Grace.

    We should not implicate a whole people group for crimes committed by a minority in their midst. That is self-evident but it is an easy truth to tell. It pleases men so it takes no courage to say it.

    A particular minority people group, British-Asian muslims, is often found organising heinous sexual crime. That is now demonstrably true but it is a hard truth to tell because it runs the risk of being misrepresented as prejudiced and invoking the wrath of the media – and muslims – so only the couragous say it.

    To be honest, I didn’t expect anything else from Bishop Christine.

    • Manfarang

      Well John you bring back the memories.
      “The phrase ‘Yellow Peril’ (sometimes ‘Yellow Terror’ or ‘Yellow Spectre’), coined by Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany, in the 1890s, after a dream in which he saw the Buddha riding a dragon, and threatening to invade Europe, blends Western sexual anxieties, racist fears of the non-white Other, and the Spenglerian belief that the West will become outnumbered and enslaved by the East”.

  • David

    There is an extreme reluctance, if not perverse refusal, to state the glaringly obvious, namely that the common thread linking al these criminals, of varying nationality, is Islam.

    Muslims are taught that, in law, the word of a woman is worth half that of a man. Also that all Muslims are inherently superior to all non-Muslims, and that Muslims may attack unbelievers with Allah’s blessing. Even a cursory reading of the Koran reveals these facts.

    So given this theological backing is it any surprise that mature Muslim men, often from, even by their standards, some of the most backward cultures in the world, have less than zero respect for unprotected young, non-Muslim girls ? Of course not ! And the facts prove the point without a shadow of doubt.

    Yet such is the worship of the left-liberal doctrines of “all cultures are equal” and Marxist speech and though control – Political Correctness – by our supine establishment, especially the political Church hierarchy, the problems are not being even identified, let alone addressed and beaten. With few notable and brave exceptions I now regard our political and ecclesiastical leaders as intellectual and moral cowards, prioritising careers over Christ.

    • dannybhoy

      If all cultures were truly equal, how would we explain the overwhelming popularity of Western culture, such that half the world wants to live here?
      For example, I see no queues for people wishing to emigrate to Pakistan in order to enjoy the ‘equally valued’ cultural delights of that Islamic nation…
      Why aren’t our enthusiastic advocates of multiculturalism blazing a trail there for us to follow? They could take this group of ‘ne’er do wells’ with them… ;0)

      • Manfarang

        ” half the world wants to live here”
        Well actually they don’t. High cost of living, miserable weather, tasteless food.
        Plenty of western retirees coming to Thailand. I’d better not talk about those going to Cambodia.

        • Malcolm Smith

          They’re the other half.

          • Manfarang

            Asia is rising.

        • dannybhoy

          Have a little riffle through these statistics..
          https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/populationprojections/bulletins/subnationalpopulationprojectionsforengland/2014basedprojections
          and then there is the fact that our population has grown by 10,000,000 since 2001..
          I understand you wanting to make your point Manfarang, and I respect it, but the fact is that we are a predominantly white European nation which has found itself transformed into a multicultural society within a very short time. The white British majority are being lied to by our political representatives, and encouraged to believe that we are just one of the many cultures and religions laying claim to being British.
          And that is so not true! Once you get outside ot the big cities and conurbations you suddenly find yourself in another nation, peopled by the native white British,
          going about their business, observing their local traditions and quietly passionate about ‘their country’. They often have husbands and sons serving in the armed forces, the fire service and the police force. They like me are quietly proud of our traditions and history, yet welcome in those who wish to embrace our values and culture.
          As for the food, well I love English and Italian food, and I indiscriminately apply libations of hot pepper sauce to all of it!

      • Coniston

        ‘half the world wants to live here’. Of course. To live off our wonderful benefit system. Money no object: Corbyn has a magic money tree.

        • len

          All Corbyn has is false promises for the youth .

        • Manfarang

          No no no. It’s the super rich who are coming to Britain because they can get a good tax deal.

          • Little Black Censored

            The vast majority of immigrants are not super rich. Also, a huge proportion of the most backward Moslems who come here live on benefits.

      • David

        Exactly !

  • IanCad

    For those of us who try to abstain from alcohol this OP must surely persuade of its benefits – Nay! Necessity.
    Steaming, fuming, blowing a cork. Dr. Barnados has me looking for weapons.
    This blog should have a warning attached. Men of goodwill, sanity and decency must stay well clear. For, it is precisely those gentle folks who, once determined to suffer outrage, madness and injustice no longer will prove in their rage that remarkable restraint can change to prodigious action in a heartbeat.
    The time is coming.

    • Little Black Censored

      Your last paragraph is a constant theme of the excellent Tommy Robinson.

  • The Qur’an says [23:1-23:6], ‘Blessed are the believers…who restrain their carnal desires (except with their wives and slave-girls, for these are lawful to them)’. The men will believe that, having spent money on the girls, they have bought them and can do as they wish with them, secure in the knowledge that ‘Women are your fields: go, then, into your fields as you please’ [2:223] and ‘Men have authority over women because Allah has made the one superior to the other’ [4:34].

    If Bishop Christine baulks at blaming an entire community, I don’t suppose there’s much chance of her telling the gospel truth and blaming an entire religion.

    • mollysdad

      These sex-slavers did what they did because they are Muslims, because they take a dirty old paedophile pretend-prophet as their role model, and because that abomination they take to be the word of God tells them it’s lawful.

      So, yes, you can blame the people who raised them as Muslims or encouraged them to remain so.

      • Manfarang

        Let’s not talk about all those priests.

        • ardenjm

          No, let’s do PRECISELY that.

          If I, as a Catholic, am obliged to “own” the homosexual priests who sought out adolescents (80% of the abuse cases were against post-pubescent adolescent teenagers 14+ so 80% of the abuse is in fact the pedarasty that homosexuals down the ages have long engaged in) then it is exactly right that every other community owns the wrong-doers who identify as belonging to that group.

          Otherwise you’re doing the No True Scotsman fallacy.

          These rape gangs are made up of men whose intentions are informed by a number of factors influenced by their belief system and aggravated by their social status:
          1. Islam tells them that as Muslims they are superior to kuffir.
          2. But their social condition – and the racism they experience – reminds them that they’ve done nothing with their lives.
          3. Result: resentment and a weird cry-bullying “inferiority-superiority” complex.
          4. Islam tells them that kuffir are effectively worthless in Allah’s eyes.
          5. Islam tells them that a ‘real’ woman wouldn’t be in the circumstances these girls are in.
          6. Socially they despise ‘poor white trash’.
          7. Result: these girls have it coming to them.
          8. Islam divides our actions into permitted (halal) and unpermitted (haram).
          9. Islam doesn’t require the fine-tuning of personal conscience. The Koranic equivalent, taqwa, actually means God-consciousness and Islamic jurisprudence, fiqh, has discussed taqwah as dealing with things which are halal and haram…
          10. In short, these men thought it was permitted for them to do these things because they could always ‘set it right’ with Allah afterwards. Accordingly, you can be SURE that the vast majority of these men do NOT think they’ve got anything to apologise for to the girls themelves.

          • Manfarang

            These men probably thought booze, drugs, and sex are part of modern day English working class male culture.

          • ardenjm

            Except they organised themselves amongst their co-religionists and (for the vast majority) the same national origins: Pakistan. And they made sure to target poor white trash girls. I’ll stick with my explanation. They might be bad Muslims but their beliefs about what kuffir are in the eyes of Allah come from Islam.

          • Manfarang

            White trash girls. A broken lax society. Whose fault is that?

          • ardenjm

            Oh for sure – we must point the finger at our permissive, decadent society.
            But just because we’ve got the plague of godless liberalism doesn’t mean we need to add the rabies of Islam in to the mix, too.

          • Little Black Censored

            More whataboutery. You need to think a bit harder before posting. Are you trying to blame somebody else than the perpetrators?

          • Little Black Censored

            Exactly the point the Australian speaker on the YouTube link was making.

        • Little Black Censored

          Classic whataboutery.

    • Little Black Censored

      Perhaps Christine will catch the eye of a passing sheikh and be carried off into luxury.

      • @ Little Black Censored—Christine being so happy to tell porkies to protect Islam, she may as well go the whole hog.

  • len

    It is time to see’ Political Correctness’ as the cover under which criminal gangs have been operating for some time in the UK.
    I watched some person on TV yesterday doing everything possible not to name the paedophile gang as
    being ‘Muslim’.
    Of course if women are seen as second class citizens , especially white women, then this sort of abuse is bound to happen .

    • Manfarang

      Not exactly political correctness but in Ireland criminal gangs claim to be republican as a way to justify their activities. Bank robber gangs claim the Irish state has no legitimacy so its ok to do a heist.

      • len

        That is lawlessness, a contempt for the law.Plain and simple.

        • Manfarang

          Irish Detectives have “serious concern” about a “friction and facilitation” relationship between crime gangs and dissident republicans, who have been taxing some drug dealers in recent years.

          • Little Black Censored

            You will be attacking Christians next – Oh, I forgot, you have already done so.

      • Little Black Censored

        Not the same thing at all, as I suspect you very well know.

      • Inspector General

        Manfarang. The then boy Inspector was walking along Wexford town’s Main Street, probably summer 1974 when the Irish Army appeared and deployed with the men taking cover in shop doorways. What was going on! Of course, one stood his ground and observed. A few minutes later, an Irish bullion truck showed up. The transfer was made between truck and bank and the soldiers were gone. The IRA were conspicuous in their absence that occasion. Incidentally, the soldiers guns looked like Stens, but one is sure they were not using that notoriously jamming contraption…

        • dannybhoy

          So you’re Irish (Catholic or Protestant) through and through Inspector?

  • john in cheshire

    Instead of sadness and shock, where is the anger? Where is the unequivocal condemnation of the culprits and their abhorrent cult of a religion? Where is the demand that they are deported as soon as they have served their prison sentences? And send that stupid white woman with them when they are kicked out of our country.

    • Manfarang

      Where’s the 10,000 quid?

    • Merchantman

      The Bishop should be aware of Jesus Christ’s injunction as to how we should deal with men such as these (Mainly Muslim) and she should spell it out if necessary.

      • Manfarang

        He that is without sin among you , let him first cast a stone

        • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

          Ok I will…

          • Norman Yardy

            It says Him dear Mrs Proudie, Him.

          • Little Black Censored

            That word was used inclusively. It is fussy to say “him or her” every time; hence “him” (or “it” for a small child).

          • bluedog

            Xie is the correct term.

          • Manfarang

            Oh dear Mrs.P goes Saudi

        • len

          What does Islam say about those who abuse children?

        • Martin

          You do realise that the evidence for that passage being part of the Gospel of John is weak, to say the least.

          • Albert

            What’s your point, Martin?

          • Martin

            Albert

            Since it isn’t part of the Bible it isn’t a command to Christians, as Manfarang seems to think.

    • Maalaistollo

      The populace have had over 60 years of indoctrination telling them that they are now and always have been in the wrong. I suppose the point may come when, instead of asserting that this is false, they might just decide that they don’t care about the rights and wrongs, so much as they do about their survival. Trouble is, the destruction of family and community ties will leave them very much weaker than those of more traditional societies who have retained both, as well as a clear sense of their own identity and destiny.

  • len

    The more liberal the West becomes the more a target its inhabitants will become for Islamic terrorists and predatory paedophile gangs.
    The West is seen as corrupt by muslims ,and probably for that reason is treated with contempt and a fair amount of hate by those who are prepared to take whatever they can from the West by any means.
    The West has become a soft target by not protecting and enforcing its own laws and its own culture. Liberals are to blame for this downturn of our culture, and all for the liberation of a tiny minority all others have suffered.

    • David

      Well said Len. Liberalism whether in Church or State is like an infectious disease which eventually kills the host.

      • Manfarang

        Hey Canada is a nice place.

        • Maalaistollo

          Provided you do not express any views other than the accepted liberal ones. It strikes me as being even more oppressive than the UK in that regard, with more potential offences to commit if you exercise freedom of speech than we have here. Maybe Avi would care to comment? It is slipping further down my list of potential retirement destinations. Also, the only habitable part for weaklings such as myself, namely British Columbia, looks as if it might be under the flight path of the Fat One’s missiles en route to Seattle or whatever his target might be. Could be a bit vexing if any of them fall short.

          • Manfarang

            Try Panama, but take an umbrella.

    • Manfarang

      The west end casinos still want their Saudi customers.

  • saintmark

    Should members of the ‘Asian’ community not feel justifiably slurred if they are Buddhist, Sikh, or Hindu. After all they haven’t been carrying out these acts but have been lumped together with ‘the religion that must not be named’.

    • Manfarang

      Harami is the word for the folks in the picture.

  • Royinsouthwest

    “It is important now that we do not compound the profound suffering of the victims by” allowing anyone who deliberately turned a blind eye to the crimes to go unpunished.

    All the police officers, prosecutors, councillors, social workers, “diversity and equality officers” and other officials who knowingly ignored the problem should lose their jobs and then be put on trial for aiding and abetting the rapists.

    There should also be a public apology to the former MP Anne Cryer from the Guardian and other newspapers or broadcasting organisations that accused her of promoting racism when she was one of the first to raise this problem many years ago.

    • Manfarang

      Bring them before kangaroo courts.

      • Royinsouthwest

        You know perfectly well that is not what I said. Surgeons, police officers and bus drivers among others can be put on trial for endangering people’s safety by neglecting their duty. Why should the officials who ignored the plight of the girls for reasons of political correctness br allowed to get away with it?

        • Manfarang

          Do you have any real evidence that would stand up in a court of law? In a criminal prosecution can you prove what you allege beyond reasonable doubt?
          In this case they paid a known offender to provide evidence and this could amount to entrapment.

          • Royinsouthwest

            It is not my job to find the evidence. That is what we pay the police for and they do not appear to be looking for any even though similar cases to those in Newcastle occurred in other towns the best part of two decades ago and one official inquiry concluded that no action was taken because people in authority were more concerned with community relations than with rape. Tolerating rape is presumably regarded as good for “community relations.”

            You ignored the part of my message where I wrote the people in authority should have lost their jobs. Recently a Google employee got sacked for expressing his opinions on the company’s diversity policy. That is obviously a much more serious failing than choosing to ignore rape.

            Police incompetence in investigating one murder, that of Stephen Lawrence, led to the entire Metropolitan Police Force (or “Service” as it calls itself now) being condemned as institutionally racist. Why has there been no firm action to ensure that events like those in Rotherham, Rochdale, Newcastle and numerous other English towns are not allowed to happen again because of official obsession with racial and religious differences?

          • Manfarang

            It is your job to bring a private prosecution.

          • Royinsouthwest

            I don’t live in Newcastle or Rotherham. Nearly everybody in Britain could bring a private prosecution. You might as well ask why didn’t someone bring a private prosecution against the murderers of Stephen Lawrence instead of expecting the police to do their jobs? You are just repeatedly making excuses for the guilty parties and for the failures of the authorities who are in a position to take action.

            Normal people are outraged by the crimes that the authorities ignored. You, in contrast, appear to be outraged that anyone should be angry about the criminals and the failings of the authorities.

          • Manfarang

            Justice is blind

          • Royinsouthwest

            That saying means that justice is supposed to be executed in an impartial manner. How many times does it have to be explained to you that the authorities in many parts of England were not impartial – they were paralysed because they did not want to be accused of racism.

            Read the link posted by Coniston above, about an hour ago, regarding the treatment of Ann Cryer when she, in her capacity as an MP, tried to draw attention to this problem.

          • Manfarang

            You said it was the job of the police to gather evidence. Where they pay an offender to gather it for them some doubt must arise as to its veracity.

          • Little Black Censored

            I have concluded, late in the day, that Manfarang is a troll. He doesn’t want any arguments resolved, simply to wind people up, and shift his ground every time he seems to be losing.

          • Inspector General

            Manfarang has adopted the court jester’s attire of one liners, little black thing. He has run out of ideas and thus must play the fool. Court jesters typically have only one liners as they must flee the scene PDQ lest they have their arse deservedly kicked by the insulted…

          • bluedog

            One has flashes of inspiration that suggest Manfarang is really Sarky on a jaunt in Thailand. One prefers not to speculate on the nature of the attraction. However, the modus operandi is so similar.

          • Manfarang

            I once did the social anthropology of SE Asia and made a lot of Thai friends in my youth.

          • Little Black Censored

            Oo-er! I am also a one-liner usually, being incapable of sustained thought. But I can recognize a troll when I see one.

          • Manfarang
          • dannybhoy

            Dunno.
            My attitude is that when non Brits point out our failings and dastardly deeds, my sense of justice compels me to agree with them. But when they then try to blame all the world’s ills on us Brits or Europeans in general, then I will bare my teeth and point out their failings, – and ask them “If we’re really as bad as you’re saying, why the Heck are you still living here?”

          • bluedog

            The problem is that in looking for the evidence the police would inevitably self-incriminate. That’s something no copper will ever do.

        • Marcus Stewart

          Certainly, any of those with statutory care duty – police, social workers – who can be shown to have known of abuse and failed to report it / act should, at the very least, lose their job.

    • David

      Whilst specific individuals have failed these poor girls the whole of the establishment, led by the BBC and the political parties, is culpable for promoting multiculturalism and generating a environment in which these vile crimes could be committed. It is the leftists and liberals who are doing this to our society.

      • Marcus Stewart

        Quite – in enabling the white girls that are willing, unequipped as they are to see right from wrong.

    • Coniston
  • Inspector General

    It’s like this, lads of colour: White man’s country, white man’s laws. We can’t have anything less, you know. Simply just can’t.

    So, here you all are. Very much in custody, and with a long prison sentence hanging over each of your heads. You have to ask yourselves wouldn’t you be better off living in Pakistan on release. Not an option the Inspector would relish for himself, naturally, as he’s always considered it a horrid place (It’s the people therein who have made it ghastly, he thinks), but it’s different for you types. You seem to be born to it. As your criminal behaviour demonstrates. You’d be happy of sorts there. Anyway, that’s it. Something to think about during those long nights locked in a small room.

    Take them down!

  • Inspector General

    One thing an Inspector can’t fathom at the moment is why Cranmer, having sent a thumpingly impressive sermon bouldering our way today is inferring apologia is his fitting bequest to a certain Mrs Hardman of Newcastle, a name which one cannot say without laughing out loud as it does sound like something dreamt up by those mirth makers of “I’m sorry I haven’t a clue”

  • len

    This is the direct result of Political Correctness.
    ‘People care more about being called racist than preventing child abuse, says Rotherham’s Labour MP’

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/newcastle-sex-ring-child-abuse-racist-rotherham-mp-sarah-champion-labour-asian-gang-community-a7885486.html

    • Inspector General

      If you haven’t twigged, and the Inspector believes you probably haven’t, this PC scourge is merely the whip that cracks around us. We are untouched by it. In beer drinking circles, PC’s biggest enemy, Common Sense, prevails. It always has.

      Beer’s marvellous stuff. Perhaps when you return home on a Saturday afternoon and pack your sandwich board away, having annoyed the shopping public yet again, you might consider a refreshing pint of it would be in order.

      • Royinsouthwest

        Inspector, you associate beer with common sense but do all types of beer affect thinking in the same way? Does it make any difference whether you drink real ale, lager, or keg beer? Would you recommend one type of beer for Len or do you think he should try the lot?

        • Inspector General

          Let’s see, Roy. Len lives up in the Cheshire area, if the Inspector’s memory is correct, and he’s not au fait with what’s up there. If he can get hold of Hawkshead Bitter, it will do him damn good, though he’ll probably have to add water to it for a bit as it’s a man’s drink. Available form supermarkets is Wadswoths 6X. Again, water he’ll need. It has to be Real, you see. Keg is right out. Satan’s invention. And industrial quality lager has all but died out, and who can’t understand that. It doesn’t look like urine for nothing.

          • dannybhoy

            You dope!

  • Marcus Stewart

    This article – spot on. What a shame the mealy-mouthed, pc ‘leaders’ of the CofE will never acknowledge the bleedin’ obvious (not that anyone’s listening).

    • Albert

      Great picture, BTW!

  • David

    The Barnado’s alert regarding FGM and showing a white British type girl is incredible ! It demonstrates most powerfully the intellectual and moral gross dishonesty of the establishment – an establishment that has, with a few notable exceptions, aggressively asserted the relativistic doctrine that “all cultures are equal”, a nonsense which it has pushed down the disbelieving and reluctant throats of the whole population. The BBC and other leading media outlets have been their unthinking and wiling tool.
    Well now, as with the brexit vote, the establishment has been proven to have been spectacularly wrong ! Sadly proving this point has been at the expense of many ruined lives. Great are the sins of the liberal establishment, including it seems the new bishop of Newcastle – surely, how can truth be so difficult to face ?

    • Royinsouthwest

      I wonder what Dr Thomas Barnardo would think of the obvious dishonesty of the institution that bears his name? Many charities seem to have been taken over by politically correct careerists.

    • dannybhoy

      What I find baffling is why some intelligent people feel such a strong sense of guilt that they would rather blame their own kind than face up to the reality that actually some cultures are less moral and less successful than others.
      We know this is true because some cultures have never been able to adapt, have never progressed, and have been subsumed by other more virile cultures…

      • Inspector General

        Desert Island syndrome, old chap. Everything was fine until the European’s arrived. Rats came off the ship and fled inland. The indigenous species tried to continue in their old ways of doing things, but it would never been the same. You see, they didn’t realise what they were up against and blamed themselves for the new failings. But a few knew the truth…

        “Oi, you! Yes, that rat. Did you eat the missus’ egg? She was sitting on that for ages.”

      • David

        I totally and wholeheartedly agree ! Why feel guilty about a culture that is so attractive and successful that half the world wants a chunk of it ?
        Yes I earnestly yearn for my country to become more Christian again, by which I mean for many millions more to commit to follow Christ, but that is not the mindset of these hand-wringing left-liberal establishment types that are running our country onto a very rocky lee shore. At the root of our problems is an establishment that denies the Kingship of The Christ Triumphant – resurrected and risen again. That is who they really hate.

        • dannybhoy

          Amen.
          All across the world Christians continue to believe, pray and worship our Lord Jesus Christ. They are oppressed, persecuted, murdered and raped simply because they will only bow the knee to Him who is King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
          I only hope that I too will have the same courage that these dear brothers and sisters manifest..
          We Christians who are still free, still relatively wealthy should doing everything in our power and prayers to support them.
          http://www.opendoorsuk.org/persecution/country_profiles.php

  • Albert

    I think the problem with the letter is not so much the fact that it says all communities can be affected by this sort of thing, but the speed with which it draws attention from the victims/survivors of this gang to other people. I think it was done a little too hastily. It looks a little bit like sidelining some very wounded people in order to make a political point.

    • Little Black Censored

      It was also sleight of hand: there was a sly movement from saying no single community suffered the consequences to the implication that no one community was to blame. Moslems, just like the IRA, are very clever at this sort of talk.

  • Dreadnaught

    I am increasingly irritated by the current convention to refer to racist Pakistani sex criminals being referred to as ‘Asians’.
    Hindus, Sikhs, Tamils and more, are all Asians too from their heritage in the Indian Sub-Continent yet seem to accept this tainted, false flag of identity without complaint.
    If I was one of their number I could not.

    • Albert

      I see Trevor Philips has made the same point. As he puts it, it’s actually racist to call these gangs Asian, when what they have in common is Islam.

    • Inspector General

      Dredders, you have the Inspector’s permission to leave your boat to shout out to any who would hear “it was the Pakis that done it!”

      • Albert

        Oh Inspector…

        • Inspector General

          Pakis, Pakis, Pakis!

          There. Just for you Albert. The unwritten blasphemy laws broken.

          • Albert

            I refer you to my previous comment.

          • Inspector General

            Good Grief!

            Are you actually saying that a fellow can say the word ‘Paki’ on the street, and the handcuffs won’t be put on!

          • Albert

            You’re not on the street, Inspector.

      • dannybhoy

        Hey!
        That’s my nickname for him!

        • Inspector General

          Really!

          Thought it came from the period of the late Blowers, before your time…

          • dannybhoy

            Well bless that man Blowers, whom I believe is either with the Lord in heaven or peacefully sleeping until the Last Trump..

          • Albert

            Didn’t he mutate into Linus?

          • bluedog

            Lord, no. Chalk and cheese.

          • Albert

            You’re right. Blowers was actually quite funny. But does anyone know what happened to him?

          • Inspector General

            Spine Cancer

          • Albert

            Oh no!

          • bluedog

            Like The Explorer, Blowers admitted to very poor health.

          • Albert

            Oh. Has the Explorer disappeared, as well?

          • bluedog

            Alas, not sighted for months. Always enjoyed his posts.

          • Albert

            How terrible. I agree, a good sport and commentator.

          • dannybhoy

            Me too. It is always sad when someone we respect passes on, but the comfort is that all who love the Lord and recognise Him as Saviour and Lord will one day greet one another…

          • betteroffoutofit

            Indeed – as the old saying goes: “They’re in a better place.”

          • dannybhoy

            I rather doubt it. As I recall Blowers was a man in very poor health, and I remember that Happy Jack was rather fond of him. I was not aware that he had passed from this world to the next, although I suspected his departure date could not be long. Here and now I offer my good wishes and condolences to those who mourn him.

          • Blowers and Happy Jack were close buddies and he often contributed to Jack’s blog. We disagreed about our faith but Jack loved him dearly. He is missed. We shared a zany sense of humour. God Bless him.

          • dannybhoy

            Amen. Rest in peace brother Blowers until that day..

    • dannybhoy

      It is indeed an insult to Sikhs, Hindus and Buddhists (including Gurkhas) to lump them under the same generic banner “Asian”.
      Our people do it because they don’t fear their reaction as much as they fear the reaction of Muslims.
      And that is what this is all about; a self loathing sense of guilt coupled with a fear of violent retribution. At their very heart these people are cowards. As school kids they would have been ‘toadies’, desperate to stay in favour with those they feared….

      • Manfarang

        South Asians

    • bluedog

      Good point. Are Japanese and Chinese ‘Asians’ or are they something else. One is never sure.

      • dannybhoy

        Dem’s from the continent of Asia.
        Muslims are from the community of Islam, the Umma.

      • Manfarang

        East Asians

  • bluedog

    One detects an awkward and inconvenient pattern. Time and again a woman in high office is responsible for the PC folly du jour. We’ve enjoyed the antics of Justine Greening and her side-kick Maria Miller. Now we are further entertained by the Home Secretary and the Bishop of Newcastle, both of the fair sex. Do these august ladies understand the extent to which they are feeding, nay, validating our Inspector’s misogynistic instincts? Down at the Mouse and Wheel they’ll be playing 501 with photographs carefully placed on the dart-board.

    • betteroffoutofit

      “Down at the Mouse and Wheel they’ll be playing 501 with photographs carefully placed on the dart-board.”
      What a brilliant idea, Mr. bluedog!

  • Inspector General

    The Inspector, who is turning in around now, would like to take the extraordinary step of thanking all those who commented on the marvellous Cranmer’s site tonight. Your Inspector thoroughly enjoyed it. Of course, you don’t serve this praise, really.

    Good night, you rogues…

    • dannybhoy

      Sleep well, thou theologically mixed up Stout Heart,
      Sleep well in the knowledge that God loves you and our Lord died for you…
      And that many of us poor redeemed sinners on this blog nurse a sneaking regard for you..

    • Murti Bing

      Sleep well, Inspector. In the morning, you will awake…

  • Murti Bing

    The key to solving a problem is being able to identify it correctly, as I’m sure most of those commenting here know only too well. Sadly, our leaders seem to be entirely bereft of this vitally important attribute. Why is that, I wonder?

    • bluedog

      Indoctrination by disciples of the Frankfurt School and a complete inability to think outside same.

      • Murti Bing

        Yes, I know. But how are we to respond?

  • Historian Arnold Toynbee once famously said that “civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.”

    Using this as a springboard, commentator Mark Steyn shows in a new video how Western Europe is already in the death throes of “demographic suicide” because couples are no longer having enough children. He then shows how a thriving Muslim population in Western Europe is well on its way to filling all the empty space.

    Steyn explained how given the divergent birth rate between Muslims and post-Christian secularists, it will take only two generations for the current Muslim population (sitting at about 10-percent) to have as many grandchildren as post-Christian secularists (who currently make up the other 90 percent). This is due, he said, to Muslims having on average 3.5 children per couple compared to post-Christian secularists who have only 1.3 children per couple.

    https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/muslim-takeover-of-europe-is-biggest-story-of-our-time-and-nobody-knows-it

    • dannybhoy

      I believe that. But we as Christians belong to an eternal civilisation whose cornerstone is Christ our Lord.

      • Sure but we’re on the cusp of a coming persecution because of a failure of our churches to reinforce the Gospel message of family and marriage.

        During the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries, Our Lady appeared in Quito, Ecuador to a Spanish nun. One of her prophetic warnings was:

        Thus I make it known to you that from the end of the 19th century and shortly after the middle of the 20th century…the passions will erupt and there will be a total corruption of morals…
        As for the Sacrament of Matrimony, which symbolizes the union of Christ with His Church, it will be attacked and deeply profaned. Freemasonry, which will then be in power, will enact iniquitous laws with the aim of doing away with this Sacrament, making it easy for everyone to live in sin and encouraging procreation of illegitimate children born without the blessing of the Church …
        In this supreme moment of need for the Church, the one who should speak will fall silent.”         (Our Lady of Good Success)

        For “Freemasonry” read secular culture attacking the Christian faith and placing man above God.

        • dannybhoy

          Indeed persecution is coming, but persecution and darkness will never extinguish the light that comes from our Father the Creator and Sustainer.
          What thou and I should desire is that we become or remain the men that God desires us to be, regardless of what is to come.

          • Well yes, but Jack does not want his granddaughter and her children growing up under Sharia Law.

          • dannybhoy

            In his prayers Danny has often wondered why the Churches living under the shadow of Islam or Daish or Boko Haram or any Islamic Jihadist death cult have remained victims, neutered, cowed in the face of Islamic oppression.
            “Why, Lord? Is not your Gospel able to transform as it did in the days of the early church or your Covenant people?
            But then I realise that just as the paschal lamb had to submit to death, so His disciples must also submit.
            They may not live to taste the deep joys of this life, but they will enjoy eternal life with Him..
            How that works out for you as a Christian Grandad I honestly don’t know, but your love is but a pale reflection of His ineffable love for all of us..

          • Tell that to the Crusaders who defended Christendom from Islam in centuries past. There is a time to defend oneself and one’s loved ones. One cannot just sit back and let evil prevail.

          • dannybhoy

            My heart agrees Jack, but how then do we explain what is happening in these countries where Christians are humiliated? Or even historically in the Roman arenas?

          • They lack (and lacked) the resources to fight back. We have a democratic state in place to promote and protect the common good. Our political leaders are lilly livered. The most serious failure is the churches succumbing to the defilement of marriage and staying silent about the pervasive corruption of morals. Jack has said it before and will say it again. Lambeth Conference 1930.

          • dannybhoy

            My heart is in agreement and Danny knows that if it came to it he would fight to protect that which he believes in.

          • There’s more than one way to fight and today we have to use the levers available. Prayer is our strongest weapon in these dark times. The “Benedict option” in the West is becoming increasing attractive. Jack suspects a chastisement is not far away.

          • Sarky

            Because they are a minority and christianity is a religion of turn the other cheek.

          • dannybhoy

            Profound…