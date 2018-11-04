Church of England Post-Reformation Archbishops of Canterbury as crisps November 4, 2018 Fergus Butler-Gallie 0 Comments Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)More Under: Archbishop of Canterbury Post navigation Next ArticleIf junior ethnic minority staff at the FCO are to ‘reverse mentor’ senior white staff on ‘bias’, should each junior be assigned a white junior-junior to counter their ‘bias’?