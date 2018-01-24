calais child refugees
Immigration

Accepting more child refugees from Calais prolongs the heartache of those already in care

It appears that the perfidious French have ‘got one over on us’ again. Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed with President Macron to pay additional monies to assist the control of immigration in Calais rather than at Dover, and additionally agreed to accept more unaccompanied child refugees into the UK than we have taken until now.

Actually, I do not feel terribly strongly about the issue of the money, or the arrival of minors: hitherto we have only accepted about 300 such youngsters, and most folk in the UK will not feel too strongly against such an act of charity. They might worry about whether generosity might prove a magnet to encourage other vulnerable youngsters to begin the perilous journey, but that is a separate concern.

The complexity of the subject is worth taking some time over, however, especially if it were to be suggested that we make a more substantial offer to increase the numbers. By all means do it – but let’s enter the field with our eyes wide open, and let’s make sure we do it on an informed basis and do it properly.

At any one time, there are in England and Wales approximately 6,000 children and young people in the care of Local Authorities. Each will have been removed from their birth families by reason of having suffered or being “at risk of suffering serious harm”. This means they are being rescued from abuse, neglect or tragic circumstance. Every one of those 6,000 will have individual histories, needs, aspirations and sibling or social ties, some of which will need to be sustained in new homes.

Some such children are placed in new ‘forever homes’ relatively quickly (which means within a year after any court case ended), but inevitably some will be much harder to find stable homes. Older children, those who have been sexually abused, larger sibling groups, those with complex medical needs or others from small communities with cultural needs but needing anonymity, can all encounter delay in the matching process, and tragically, some become long-term stayers in the care system. For them, the oft-repeated reminder to the Court that “the State is a very bad parent” is an ever-present reality. Multiple moves, each with emotional upset, will feature prominently in such children’s stories. For them the outcomes are depressingly easy to catalogue. Children leaving the institutional care of the State are depressingly over-represented among those suffering depression, homelessness, educational under-achievement, substance abuse, suicide, and criminality.

When well-meaning declarations are made that we must take in more unaccompanied child refugees, we ought at least to remind ourselves that the price of such generosity will be paid by these children in the shadows, those who are currently long-term inhabitants of the pool awaiting placement, and those who are inadvertently competing for the compassion of those special adults willing and able to care for a child in need. These children do not need greater competition for placement. It is uncomfortable to think of these children in that way, but it is part of a practical problem with which social services wrestle all the time. Whose needs shall we meet next?

It will probably not be those virtue-signalling councillors voting to offer assistance to unaccompanied child refugees who will actually deliver the help to those in need, whether they be migrant or indigenous.

There is a remarkable variation in how children cope with difficult circumstances. Some will be highly emotionally damaged by their experiences, others less so. Siblings can show differing levels of resilience, notwithstanding shared backgrounds. Will we prioritise the most damaged or the least?

Taking in a child from a war zone, especially one who has been trafficked, raises a lot of questions for would-be careers. Will they be inured to suffering? Will empathy have been driven out of them by circumstances completely outside of their control? Will they suffer Post Traumatic Shock Disorder? When might we know? Will potential carers be warned of what this might mean?

If a youngster has been abused, have themselves abused or perhaps having become habituated to transactional sex, this raises huge complexities for would-be carers and their families. Offers of sex and threats of accusation occur in foster homes – perhaps not that many, but every would-be carer needs to be informed, trained, and confident about managing challenging behaviours. It is not only the foster carers who need protection by sound preparation: if there are other children within the home, their interests also have to be carefully evaluated. Not every willing compassionate family is right to fulfil these needs, however pressing the need or sincere those making the offer.

Those opening their homes need to understand what they are getting themselves into, and new foster carers are themselves vulnerable to abuse by Local Authorities who often place responsibilities on others, forgetting that the Local Authority remains “the Statutory Parent”, holding ultimate responsibility. Sometimes it is the foster carer left to resolve problems which rightfully belong to the Local Authority.

If you accept a traumatised child, precisely how much support can be counted on? Already a child needing the assistance from the Community Child Adolescent Mental Health Services can expect to wait several months for an appointment. Fast-tracking this child extends the waiting time for that one. These are not services which are being extended or better resourced in the light of the migration debate.

A child in care is entitled to priority admission to local schools. Whose child loses the place and how great was their need? The public debate rarely has the small detail examined

This is not an argument to deny admission to anyone, or to offer any advice on what the ‘right number’ might be. It is, however, proper to suggest that, first of all, the decision needs to be informed by how many new foster carers have been recruited; that this may not produce a very impressive number, and if we are being honest, we need, at the very least, to acknowledge that some of those new recruits will be needed to reduce the urgent need of those already awaiting adoption or settled long-term foster care.

Bad decisions almost always have bad consequences. Failing war-zone infant migrants through ill thought-through preparation will not serve anyone well. When we know that historically the State is a notoriously bad parent, it is only prudent to require it to show us its plans, ensure that the projects are thought through in advance, properly resourced, and in all regards fully prepared to meet the needs of these vulnerable youngsters.

“We’ll sort it out somehow” just will not do.

  • Inspector General

    Unaccompanied children just do not turn up at Calais. Certainly not looking so well. To get a foothold in the UK, the family would have handed over much to the people smugglers. Quite possibly everything of value they had. But here’s unhappy. The smugglers have increased their price. It looks like satisfaction is now almost guaranteed and for that they’ll be wanting more. Much more, and demand for the services will increase too…

    Have nothing to do with this scandalous betrayal of the third world’s young by their own parents. They’ll find their way home soon enough…

    • Jarman

      The leftists and socialists governments and EU seem to think UK can take every so called refugee regardless of thier status. Where does it stop?
      The local indigenous people do not get any of the benefits that these freeloaders get.
      Read the other day that refugees get preference for council housing and local indigenous people are now pushed back in the cue. UK and Europe are heading for a civil war with blood on the streets. Where will these leftists socialists be then? Must be shot first.

  • Mike Stallard

    Nobody can object to four year olds being looked after safely by a good, caring family.

    Everyone will object to 24 year old warriors from Sudan pretending to be teenage migrants. They are not the kind of people you want to have as neighbours, believe me. And several of those I have met are also certainly potential terrorists. All the ones I have met are on mobile phones and they all (except one) have behaved appallingly badly to the OAPs who were put in charge of them.

    The world is, I deeply regret, not perfect (read the Book of Genesis) and it is no good pretending that it is. Bleeding heart Liberals do enormous amounts of damage to our already fractured society.

    • Phil Young

      Yes, as I said in my post just now, a couple of my friends had a problem with ‘child’ refugees. They also were OAPs. They had done fostering before but with British children and the husband had been a youth worker, the wife, a nurse. It’s not as though they had had no experience with youing people.

      • dannybhoy

        Invite a homeless stranger into your home
        You’re showing compassion.
        Bring one or two more into your home
        And you put yourself and your family at risk..
        Apply that on a national level and we see that there are only so many refugees we can comfortably cope with.
        Especially when even working people are using foodbanks and ex servicemen are sleeping rough..

  • Dreadnaught

    This Country is useless at deporting illegal immigrants and bogus asylum seekers. We can’t blame that on the French apart from the fact they would not be at Calais if they had kept control of their borders. I read the other day that a child refugee was seeking to be united with an uncle who arrived here in the back of a lorry. WTF is wrong with us that we can’t rid our selves of a combatant hostage taker at the Iranian Embassy back in the eighties because of his human rights yet ignore the ex-military people living on the streets.

  • Busy Mum

    Don’t worry. The government is pouring taxpayers’ money into halting the flow of indigenous children into Local Authority Care. There is a new(ish) ‘charity’ called PAUSE (no accounts yet available – all funds so far have been government grants) which will temporarily (at least) sterilise the women, in a ‘non-judgmental’ way, who keep on making the babies who are such a drain on resources.

    • IanCad

      I’m in the wrong business. There is a ton of money in the charity racket.
      Let’s see? I can build a nice little portable building for the homeless for about 10K. I will then get the Gov. to pay me 40K each for contracts based on one hundred per. Should also garner a CBE for myself after a couple of years and a few BBC interviews.

      • Busy Mum

        It is a racket. PAUSE is being sold to the taxpayers as a way of saving money – local authorities are so pleased that their council-taxpayers only have to fund half the cost of reprogramming these women because the other half is coming from ‘charity’. Costs in the first few years exceed the costs of looking after the children, but in the long run, we are told, it will save money as the women become responsible members of society i.e. stop reproducing…..

        • IanCad

          It is an anti-child cabal. I note on their website they brag that they will do nothing to reunite mums with their children; nor offer parenting classes.

          • Busy Mum

            Exactly – and are PAUSE practitioners lining up at the airports and docks to sterilise female migrants as they come in to the UK?

      • len

        Theresa May will definitely go for that, after all its only taxpayers money.

  • a magnet to encourage other vulnerable youngsters to begin the perilous journey

    Two of the Abrahamic faiths are doing all they can to make the journey less perilous. Islamic Relief USA and HIAS recently announced a ‘joint initiative’ to ‘help refugees navigate the constantly changing asylum procedures, increasing limitations on movement and employment opportunities, lack of police protection, and inadequate medical and mental health services that are available to them.’

    HIAS Board Member Sandra Spinner: ‘This powerful alliance between Jews and Muslims demonstrates our shared commitment to refugees.’ I guess she means their shared commitment to making white Christian societies less white and less Christian.

    In other news, Benjamin Netanyahu said last year that Israel plans to ‘deport the 40,000 remaining [African] infiltrators against their will.’ I guess by ‘infiltrators’ he means ‘refugees’.

    • Okay.. you’ve come up with Jews again. You’ve ignored a polite request, so here’s a formal warning: stop it.

      • @ AbpCranmer—Okay, you’re the boss. I honestly thought I was on safe ground this time, what with the post being about refugees and my comment being about refugees. There’s a lot of it around: Paul Nehlen, the Christian who is running for Congress, was locked out of his Twitter account for committing a similar sin to mine. Bless you.

      • Dominic Stockford

        Thank you.

  • David

    As well as the risk that any genuine children can not be accommodated well in our creaking and overburdened system, and will therefore come to harm, there is also another one that the naive politicians may be unaware of, or are deliberately ignoring.
    Are these children being deliberately sent by callous parents so that once they are in the UK then, under the awful “Human Rights” Laws, which undermine everything that is just, the children will miraculously achieve contact with their families again, who will then also gain access into our country ? Middle Eastern families are often large, so one, seemingly orphaned child, may become the means by which large families enter our overcrowded island. Once here they will add to the burden of our already inadequate housing, welfare and hospital systems. If we are unable to house even brave soldiers who have risked their lives for all of us, then clearly our public housing is totally inadequate.
    Also I am highly suspicious that an unaccompanied child is able to make their way, under their own steam, across the continent of Europe. It would not surprise me to discover that they are being brought to the French coast by a family member and told what to say to our officials. It is also true that under international law genuine refugees are meant to be given a place of safety in the nearest adjoining country, not one like the UK, a continent away from whatever it is they claim to be fleeing from.
    I believe that the French are simply refusing to take responsibility for protecting their borders and are merely passing on the problem to a UK led by a weak and gullible Prime Minister. It was recently revealed by the Road Haulage Association that the French are deliberately not using the heat detecting high tech. body scanners that we paid for, for the very purpose of apprehending stowaways. Theresa May is a fool and being played by the French.
    Moreover by taking in the refugees massing on the northern French coast, be they adults or children, we are simply encouraging the illegal people smugglers and yet more movement into our grossly overcrowded small country. The more moral course of action is to not take in refugees who have, often illegally, crossed Europe, for by doing so we merely play into the hands of ruthless people smugglers.

    • len

      We have seen some of these’ children’ before when they arrived.Very large children, mostly bearded and about six feet tall and mostly male.

      • David

        Exactly !

      • Busy Mum

        Tut tut, it’s how they feel on the inside that matters, how dare you judge on the basis of what you see.

        • len

          Just call me suspicious, When I see someone who looks like a man, walks like a man, talks like a man I start to wonder is this person really a child…or not?.
          Pity our Government seems to be unable to tell the difference?.

          • Busy Mum

            You are a self-confessed paedophobe 🙂

        • Phil Young

          Friends of mine fostered a couple of these ‘children’. She was convinced they were older than they said. They were a nightmare (perhaps understandably if they were traumatised or whatever). The one especially kept getting into trouble with the law. My friend felt threatened for her life and had to call the police. They had to give up fostering. It was too much. So whilst no-one wants to turn away genuine refugees, some of them can cause no end of problems and be a burden to the state.
          There is no easy solution so far as I can see.

          • dannybhoy

            My wife and I have worked with (sexually) abused “looked after” children. We also did short term fostering with children not thought to have suffered sexual abuse..
            The thing is that all mammal young imprint their mother/parents on their little ‘onboard guidance systems’ and then learn by copying to adapt and grow into successful adults.
            Human children are the same, they imprint mum and dad and consciously subconsciously, perhaps through sight and smell bond with them. These children/pseudo children will have gone through these same processes and carry memories of horror, disruption and attitudes to the world around them from their earliest memories.
            We saw very few of the damaged children we worked with transition into well adjusted young adults able to make and sustain positive relationships. Most would end up on the fringes of society as underachievers unable to make significant positive long term relationships, and often in trouble with the law. Depression and self harming is quite common.
            These refugee children didn’t get to Europe unaccompanied. Somebody had to be with them, perhaps retreating into the background in order to extract maximum compassion and aid, then step back into the picture to reclaim them as the children ‘they lost along the way..’
            The best answer is to place them in properly run and well provisioned refugee camps as near to their point of origin as can be determined.

          • Phil Young

            Yes, I would have thought your suggestion would be the better way, if it were possible. There would have to be extremely good provision though, I would think.

            Apart from anything else, to move to another country with a different language (albeit probably many people do speak English, at least to a point), with perhaps a completely different culture, can be almost traumatic in itself. We lived in Luxembourg and Belgium for about seven years, countries whose culture is pretty similar to Britain’s…even so, there were differences and it can be hard to feel like one ‘fits in’ in some ways. Fortunately I could speak enough French and German to make life easier. My sister who lives in Canada says that apparently it takes at least ten years of living in a new country to start feeling ‘at home’ and to adjust to a different life. And this is in countries very similar to our own.

            So even apart from whatever horrors these people have experienced prior to arriving in a western country, they must have innumerable hurdles to overcome.

  • len

    May- hem seems to accompany Theresa whatever she gets involved in.
    The West is reaping the result of destabilizing the already fragile governments in Iraq, Libya and Syria((and almost Egypt) with the resultant flow of migrants from these Countries mingled with economic migrants from various African Countries fleeing to Western Countries, strangely not Islamic ones?
    Migrants from war zones are already in Europe so theoretically have already reached’safe havens’ so why the desire to move to the UK?
    Macron is keeping his election promise to the French people by shifting’ the Calais problem’ to the UK and getting paid for it ,apparently.
    With the NHS on its knees and other services stretched to breaking point lets at least be realistic on the numbers of migrants coming to the UK.
    One further point which I find puzzling is why don’t they lock the doors of containers coming through Calais so the migrants cannot stow away inside, after all what sort of cutting gear does the average migrant carry?

    • Sarky

      They are curtain sided trailers not containers, so all they need is a blade.

      • IanCad

        Never thought of that Sarky. Do they get prosecuted for criminal damage?? Can’t be cheap to repair.

  • Inspector General

    Bless the Inspector’s tugging heart-springs, but aren’t those children from Rent-An-Ethnic model agency and the letter ‘e’ is suspiciously similar on two of the improvised whine sheets on display. Further, rather than Calais, one suspects the setting is more like Oxford Street – the mites never have been out of this country save a visit or two to their ethnic homeland and possibly Mecca.

    • len

      Fake news ..perhaps?

  • Inspector General

    Off topic, but of vital importance to us all. It is the turn of the Elim Pentecostal people to feel anti-Christian hatred from the ‘equality’ thugs who exclude anyone they hold to be ‘exclusive’.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    London council to spend millions remodelling hall for anti-gay Evangelical Church
    http://www.pinknews.co.uk/2018/01/24/london-council-to-spend-millions-remodelling-hall-for-homophobic-evangelical-church/
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Inspectors are of the opinion that denying a Christian congregation a venue to worship is only one step away from burning these souls out of their homes and stoning the smoke affected frightened as they stagger into the street. Is this the Britain you want to live in? Before you answer remember this, it will be our turn at some point – unless the government crack down on the perpetrators NOW!

  • No more migrant ‘children’, we can’t cope, enough is enough.

  • Anton

    Except ye become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of Britain.

    • Dominic Stockford

      And it will help if you shave your beard off before you say you’re a child and come in….

  • IrishNeanderthal

    Here is a possible example of the Home Office “acting tough”: Refugee sent back to Afghanistan after legal battle collapses | Salisbury Journal

    Is this a case of the Home Office going for a “soft target”? There are indeed many manifest rotters from such countries, but considering the inefficacy of the Home Office in dealing with such, one does think of this song:

    We’re public guardians bold, yet wary
    And of ourselves we take good care
    To risk our precious lives we’re chary
    When anger looms, we’re never there
    But when we meet a helpless woman
    Or little boys that do no harm
    We run them in, we run them in
    We run them in, we run them in
    We show them we’re the bold gendarmes

  • David

    Brilliant article by Gavin Ashenden regarding Welby and the late Bishop Bell, on Gavin’s website.

  • Dominic Stockford

    The simple truth is that with the vast numbers of people increasing our population each year we are on the point of being unable to provide a Health Service, schools, transport, or any of the other necessaries in order to continue to support this society.

    The current increase is said by some to be 250,000 per annum – that’s as big as the City of Plymouth – which has a massive general hospital, about 17 ( I think) secondary schools, umpteen Primaries and doctors surgeries, etcetera. That’s an awful lot of infrastructure to provide every year, and we cannot do it.

    Even if we were all agreed that we should ‘bring in’ as many ‘young people’ as we could ship over there is no way we can provide for them, and bringing them in eventually makes things even worse for them, and for those already here.

    The simple rule of thumb for looking after others is that you cannot do so if you have not looked after yourself. If I am ill through self-neglect I cannot look after anyone else, however much I might want to. The same thing goes for nations.