The Abominable Gove and the Piece of Cod which passeth all understanding

Unlike Mary Kingsley, I have never had the slightest desire to spread the word of the Lord in Africa. Too many insects for my liking, not to mention all the nasty diseases which lurk there. My interest in the Dark Continent is confined to reading about the adventures of Dr. Livingstone in the ‘Travel’ section of The Jupiter (which is usually to be found after the time-share opportunities in Khartoum and the ‘Lifestyle’ colour supplement, this week featuring ‘At Home with Cora Pearl’). However, it seems that Africa is coming to us here in Europe. Soon we will be able to experience the joys of the tsetse fly in Tunbridge Wells and tribal drums at Evensong (though I do believe York Minster has stolen a march in that regard). How have we survived our dull and dreary lives without all this colour, diversity and enrichment one may ask? Why bother with Mozart when one can stamp one’s foot along with Bongo Maffin and his Soweto-songsters? At least the Italians have decided enough is enough and are attempting to turn back the tide, but, like King Canute’s courtiers, perhaps they will discover the tide is not for turning.

Speaking of percussion, one gets the distinct impression that the drums of war are beginning to sound across the Atlantic, where patience with the hermit kingdom of North Korea is wearing thin. This should concern us all. I have spoken to my Lord the Bishop on this subject and he agrees we need to take precautions. We have advised the old gentlemen of Hiram’s Hospital to wear extra-thick woollen long-johns to protect them from radiation, and Mr. Harding is teaching the choir to sing ‘Hang out the Washing on the Pyonyang-Line’ to boost morale. Mr. Slope, as honorary chaplain to the Queen’s Own Mounted Diversity Corps based at Silverbridge, has been doing all he can to stiffen their resolve. Barchester is willing, Barset is ready!

Should the Montgolfier go up, I fear it would do no good for us to enlist the support of Sweden’s army, which declares it exists to protect equality and LGBTQWERTY rights. It seems a strange mission statement, but then I have long given up trying to understand what passes for sanity in Scandinavia.

It may surprise you to learn that the Archdeacon is a devotee of Izaak Walton, and spends much of his leisure time at Plumstead dangling his rod in the water. The news that the Abominable Gove is cutting a post-Brexit deal with the Danes, allowing them unfettered access to our fishing grounds post-Brexit, has not been received well.

“Confound the fellow!” roared the Archdeacon when I came across him adjusting his tackle by the river bank, “What game is this blackguard playing? Does he know nothing about Danegeld? This slimy goggle-eyed spank-my-bottom-with-a-halibut politician has betrayed our stout-hearted fisherfolk with his wheeler-dealer fooled-the-masses-yet-again undermining of Brexit. We should throw him stark naked into a crowd of Whitby fish-gutters with ‘I sold you out’ tattooed on his forehead and watch the show. Does anybody in the May government retain an ounce of honour or a pinch of integrity?”

“That, Archdeacon, is the Piece of Cod which passeth all understanding!”

(Please don’t groan too loudly).

At Signora Neroni’s afternoon tea party the other day I had an interesting conversation with two refugees from Mrs. Merkel’s dystopia. Tired of being told there is no such thing as German culture and that ‘Old’ Germans should assimilate with the new vibrant ‘Germans’ and embrace their colourful ‘Teutonic’ customs like female genital mutilation, honour killings and halal food, they have crossed the Channel hoping their Anglo-Saxon cousins will grant sanctuary. I must say Mrs. Merkel and her myrmidons have created quite a cesspit out of the country which gave us Goethe and Schiller. My new acquaintances are both music teachers: in lessons they were forbidden to teach anything about the musical heritage of Germany, no teaching of scales and certainly no folk songs. Instead, the curriculum was changed to accommodate percussion, in particular African drums.

“And do people complain about this cultural suicide?” I ask in all innocence.

“No,” they said, “If you do, they call you racist, so people say nothing.”

Utter collective madness.

What is needed there is a latter-day Martin Luther prepared to nail Mrs. Merkel to the church door at Wittenberg. Perhaps we should send the Archdeacon.

Well my dear friends, I fear I must sign off for this week. I have to take my dear pussy to the veterinary as he has damaged his leg and may need surgery. As time’s winged chariot zooms into the parking space of destiny and the septic tank of irrelevance overflows with the malodorous thoughts of Chairman Corbyn, I bid you adieu.

    Whilst I wait for my fibreglass mixture to harden (don’t ask) I’ll grab the opportunity to be the first to comment – quite why I want to be first I’m not sure, perhaps it’s just my old competitive driving pastime surfacing. Anyway, to continue…

    What I most enjoy about your weekly summaries of the world’s excesses and madnesses is the delightful charming, although often jarring, mixture of images, puns and metaphors in Mrs Proudie’s ever triumphant finale of a final paragraph.

    “As times winged chariot zooms into the parking space of destiny and the septic tank of irrelevance overflows…”

    Pure brilliance Mrs Proudie – a million thanks !

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      I blush, I really do! Many thanks, dear David, as ever…

  • TropicalAnglican

    Since Corbyn got a mention, here’s an unimpressed voter’s view of the Labour leader (courtesy of Sky News):

    “He couldn’t direct traffic down a one-way street”.

    • David

      He would want diverse streets, that’s traffic moving in all directions everywhere, with no defined footpaths. Oh and he’d abolish the Highway Code (a patriarchal relic from the days when only men drove), in favour of a Inclusive Code. All these changes would be enforced by the Highway Inclusivity Wardens, and all to be provided free of course. No cars with engines bigger than a 2CV would be permitted either – speed, comfort and safety being essentially elitist and wicked desires, again from the patriarchy.

    • Father David

      But he was jolly good at increasing the number of seats gained by Labour at the June MMXVII General Election and massively increasing the Labour vote nationally. Look out Number 10 – here comes Jezza

      • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

        I note the use of Roman numerals for the year….Mussolini used them too…

        • Father David

          Musso being Italian that’s hardly surprising. However, let me assure you that Benito and Father David hardly share the same political views and I shall try to avoid being strung upside down on a lamppost..

          • James60498 .

            Benito was very keen on a united Europe led from Germany where democratic referenda be ignored.

            Are you sure you are not one and the same?

          • Father David

            Ways and means, dear boy, ways and means. It is because of Adolph and Benito that a new and peaceful way of being united in Europe came into being. Alas because of foolish decisions taken by Mr. Cameron and Mrs. Dismay (see what Matthew Parris recently had to say about the two of them and him a Tory, although now ashamed to be so!) that great vision of unity is now being rent assunder.
            However, when you think about it – have you ever seen Benito Mussolini and Father David in the same room together?

          • David

            United under tyranny and bad laws ? No thank you.

      • David

        Be careful what you wish for !
        Corbyn will eat priests for breakfast once their usefulness is expended.

      • Anton

        Nobody seems to have included among the explanations of the election result the fact that Muslims were never going to vote for Miliband because he’s Jewish but were happy to vote for Corbyn. Wait until Labour put a Muslim in charge of the party…

  • Father David

    Ma’am, living, as I do, not so many miles away from the home of “Disgusted” I am worried about the possibility of “the joys of the tsetse fly in Tunbridge Wells. From what you write, it would seem that the African tide, like the lady, is not for turning. However, you seem to have forgotten all about the arrival of the Windrush as long ago as 1948. Obviously, the Africans, like Baldrick, had a cunning plan to arrive on our shores via the West Indies, which is a damned clever ploy, in my book. However, the latest wave to hit Italy shews just how clever Signora Neroni was to decamp to Barchester where I suspect the population of Africans and Muslims is minimal if not totally non-existent. It seems to me that you live in what might be called the “Barchester Bubble” and you never tire of blowing them.
    As for the sound advice given to the residents of Hiram’s Hospital – this gives a total new emphasis to the policy of “Duck and Cover”.

  • SonoView

    I trust that the veterinary surgeon’s damaged leg will recover quickly, with or without the help of your dear pussy!

  • Happy Jackie

    A big hello to you Mr’s Proudie from Happy Jackie.

    Now this Slope chap. Could you be so kind as to provide a brief description of his character and physical qualities? Jackie believes she may have encountered him in the Soho area of London. She is on the look out for a suitable husband and wondered if he might be right for her. Recently, a Carl Jacobs rejected her advances on here as did a nasty French person, Linus, who said Jackie was overweight and too yellow!

  • bluedog

    ‘…a latter-day Martin Luther prepared to nail Mrs. Merkel to the church door at Wittenberg. ‘ Heavens, been watching re-runs of Emmerdale or is it Poldark, MrsP? And all this about a woman the The Donald has reportedly dismissed as ‘unf*ck*ble’.

    • Maalaistollo

      I thought that was Silvio Berlusconi’s verdict, following which he likened her posterior to something composed of adipose tissue of porcine origin. European unity is a wonderful thing, is it not?

      • bluedog

        You may well be right. I stand corrected.

  • Inspector General

    Good Day to you, Mrs Proudie

    Your Inspector shares your fears about the population of Africa decamping at our front door. To think the creation plan arranged for the Sahara desert to prevent this horrible event, overcome sadly by the invention of the dilapidated overcrowded bus. They say more than a few of them have not broken down (and their hapless human cargo never seen alive again) and made it all the way to the north coast of that terrible continent.

    And if that in itself is not desperately disappointing news enough, one is informed that scientists hope to cure malaria in the immediate, if not sooner. The prospect of all the offspring of a pair of Africans surviving as a result, eight to ten children, just about seals our fate in the West.

    • David

      Unless our fellow citizens open their eyes to reality and start electing politicians who are prepared to protect our lands and culture from destruction. Never say never, Inspector as one lives in hope.

      • Inspector General

        It’s coming David. If anyone calls you a racist for being complicit in your own culture’s demise, just say “I do believe you mean ‘realist’ old chap”

  • magnolia

    I remember going to a concert of an excellent singer who had been long in the business without the success his talent merited. I think the weather was bad and a group had bought a block of seats and then done a no-show.

    So the audience was down. There was o trimming down at all. He told us that in his early days he had been told never to blame those who were there for those who weren’t.

    I think the Church of England doesn’t always hear or properly attend to that advice. I think that is probably something of a turn off.

    People do hear “we don’t want so many xyz people and we want more pqr people, and if they are xyz people it feeds a sense of rejection. Jesus does not want a single sheep lost like that.

    • Don Benson

      Absolutely, Magnolia; the internal forces ranged against Trump have a hysterical madness about them which could well change history for all of us.

  • Manfarang

    Seen on a duffle bag many years ago-
    “I am sure to go to heaven because I have been to hell- Korea Royal Sussex”

  • jaundicedi

    Dear Mrs Proudie, I fear you have confused Mary Kingsley with Mary Moffatt: that former spirited lady became a native trader, abandoning suburban life, the better to pursue the anthropological studies of her late father (or so she claimed to justify her jaunts across West Africa in crinolines) and amusingly recounted her misadventures trapped in mangrove swamps with a crocodile who wished to board her canoe or protected by petticoats in an elephant trap. I felt sure you were acquainted. The latter Mary was unfortunate to meet and marry David Livingstone when he visited her father’s mission at Kuruman.